Aker BioMarine CEO Increases Shareholding, Signaling Confidence in Future

Aker BioMarine ASA ( (DE:1PG) ) has issued an update.

Matts Johansen, CEO of Aker BioMarine ASA, has increased his stake in the company by purchasing 30,000 shares at an average price of NOK 76.61 per share through his investment company, KMMN II Invest AS. This transaction, which took place on the Oslo Børs, reflects Johansen’s confidence in the company’s future prospects and is considered inside information under EU regulations. The purchase highlights a positive outlook for Aker BioMarine, potentially reinforcing its industry position and signaling stability to stakeholders.

More about Aker BioMarine ASA

Aker BioMarine is a prominent player in the human health and nutrition sector, specializing in krill and algae-derived products aimed at enhancing consumer health. The company offers a diverse range of products, including Superba Krill Oil, Lysoveta, FloraMarine, and PL+, alongside the consumer brand Kori Krill. Aker BioMarine is also involved in innovative ventures such as AION, which focuses on reducing and recycling plastic waste, and Understory, a protein brand. The company is publicly traded on the Oslo Stock Exchange.

Average Trading Volume: 28,716

Current Market Cap: NOK6.84B

