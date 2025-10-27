Akebia Therapeutics’ Pediatric Anemia Study Withdrawn: Implications for Investors

Akebia Therapeutics ((AKBA)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Akebia Therapeutics recently updated its clinical study titled A Multicenter, Open-label Study to Evaluate the Safety and Efficacy of Once Daily Oral Vadadustat for The Treatment of Pediatric Subjects With Anemia of Chronic Kidney Disease Naive to Erythropoiesis-stimulating Agents. The study aimed to assess the safety and efficacy of vadadustat, a drug intended to treat anemia in pediatric patients with chronic kidney disease who have not previously received erythropoiesis-stimulating agents.

The intervention being tested is Vadadustat, an oral medication taken once daily. It is designed to help manage anemia in children with chronic kidney disease by stimulating red blood cell production.

This Phase 3 interventional study was designed with a single-group assignment, meaning all participants received the same treatment. There was no masking, and the primary purpose was to evaluate the treatment’s effectiveness.

The study was first submitted on September 28, 2021, and was last updated on September 26, 2025. However, it has been withdrawn, indicating that it will not proceed as initially planned.

The withdrawal of this study may impact Akebia Therapeutics’ stock performance and investor sentiment, as it suggests a setback in the development of vadadustat for pediatric use. This could also influence the competitive landscape in the treatment of anemia in chronic kidney disease, as other companies may seek to fill this gap.

The study has been withdrawn, and further details are available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

