Agios Pharmaceuticals Ensures Continued Access to Mitapivat in New Study

Agios Pharmaceuticals ((AGIO)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Agios Pharmaceuticals is conducting a study titled ‘A Rollover Study to Provide Continued Access to Mitapivat for Participants Who Previously Completed an Agios-Sponsored Mitapivat Study.’ The primary objective is to ensure continued access to mitapivat for participants who have completed a previous Agios-sponsored study and lack commercial access to the drug. This study is significant as it addresses ongoing treatment needs for individuals with pyruvate kinase deficiency and hemolytic anemia.

The intervention being tested is mitapivat, an experimental drug administered in tablet form. Participants receive doses of 5, 20, or 50 milligrams, twice daily, based on their previous study dosage. Mitapivat aims to provide therapeutic benefits for those with specific blood disorders.

The study follows an interventional design with a single-group assignment. There is no allocation or masking involved, and the primary purpose is treatment. This straightforward design facilitates the continued provision of mitapivat to eligible participants.

The study began on March 9, 2023, with its latest update submitted on September 24, 2025. These dates are crucial as they mark the study’s progress and ongoing commitment to participant care.

This update could positively impact Agios Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance by reinforcing investor confidence in the company’s commitment to patient care and drug development. It also highlights Agios’s competitive edge in addressing niche medical needs, potentially influencing industry dynamics.

The study is currently enrolling by invitation, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue