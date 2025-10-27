Agios Pharmaceuticals Advances Mitapivat Study for Sickle Cell Disease and Nephropathy

Agios Pharmaceuticals ((AGIO)) announced an update on their ongoing clinical study.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Agios Pharmaceuticals is spearheading a new clinical study titled ‘A Phase 2, Open-label, Multicenter Study of Mitapivat in Subjects With Sickle Cell Disease and Nephropathy (RESIST).’ The study aims to evaluate the effect of mitapivat on the albumin creatinine ratio (ACR) in participants suffering from sickle cell disease (SCD) and nephropathy, a significant step in addressing complications associated with these conditions.

The intervention being tested is mitapivat, an experimental drug administered as a 100 mg tablet taken orally twice daily. This treatment is intended to improve kidney function in patients with SCD and nephropathy by reducing the ACR.

The study is designed as an interventional, single-group assignment with no masking, focusing primarily on treatment. This straightforward approach allows for direct observation of mitapivat’s effects on the participants.

Key dates for the study include a start date of February 23, 2024, with the primary completion and estimated completion dates yet to be determined. The last update was submitted on October 22, 2025, indicating ongoing progress in the study’s development.

This study update could positively influence Agios Pharmaceuticals’ stock performance by showcasing their commitment to innovative treatments in the SCD space. As mitapivat progresses through clinical trials, investor sentiment may rise, especially if results demonstrate significant efficacy. Competitors in the SCD treatment market will likely monitor these developments closely.

The study is ongoing, with further details available on the ClinicalTrials portal.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue