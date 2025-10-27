AF Gruppen’s Eviny Solutions Secures Major Contract with Statnett

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

An update from AF Gruppen ASA ( (AGRUF) ) is now available.

Eviny Solutions, part of AF Gruppen, has secured a contract from Statnett to expand transformer stations in Bamble and Kvinesdal, valued at over MNOK 100. This project involves the design, delivery, and construction of 420 kV equipment and a high-voltage cable, with work commencing immediately and assembly scheduled for 2027. The contract highlights AF Gruppen’s expertise in upgrading critical national infrastructure, reinforcing its industry position and motivating its workforce.

More about AF Gruppen ASA

YTD Price Performance: 18.18%

Average Trading Volume: 35,126

Current Market Cap: NOK18.54B

