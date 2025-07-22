Aeris Resources Schedules Investor Update Webinar for FY26 Guidance

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

Aeris Resources Limited ( (AU:AIS) ) has provided an announcement.

Aeris Resources Limited has announced an investor update webinar scheduled for July 23, 2025, where Executive Chairman Andre Labuschagne will provide an update on the company’s FY26 guidance. The webinar will include a Q&A session, and a recording will be available on the company’s website, indicating Aeris Resources’ commitment to transparency and stakeholder engagement.

The most recent analyst rating on (AU:AIS) stock is a Buy with a A$0.28 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on Aeris Resources Limited stock, see the AU:AIS Stock Forecast page.

More about Aeris Resources Limited

Aeris Resources Limited is a company operating in the mining industry, focusing on the exploration and production of mineral resources. The company is based in Brisbane, Australia, and is involved in providing updates and guidance on its financial and operational performance.

Average Trading Volume: 1,215,984

Technical Sentiment Signal: Hold

Current Market Cap: A$184M

See more insights into AIS stock on TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue