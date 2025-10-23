AddLife AB Reports Strong Q3 2025 Performance and Strategic Acquisition

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

AddLife AB ( ($SE:ALIF.B) ) has issued an update.

AddLife AB reported strong financial performance for the third quarter of 2025, with a 4% increase in net sales and a significant 228% rise in profit after tax. The company also completed the acquisition of Edge Medical Ltd., which is expected to boost annual sales by SEK 90m, further strengthening its market position.

The most recent analyst rating on ($SE:ALIF.B) stock is a Hold with a SEK195.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on AddLife AB stock, see the SE:ALIF.B Stock Forecast page.

More about AddLife AB

AddLife AB operates in the life sciences industry, focusing on providing medical devices and laboratory equipment. The company is known for its strong market presence in Europe and aims to expand its reach through strategic acquisitions.

Average Trading Volume: 69,715

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: SEK22.79B

For detailed information about ALIF.B stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue