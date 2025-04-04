ACCESS CO., LTD. Proposes New Board Member Elections

Access Co., Ltd. ( (JP:4813) ) has issued an announcement.

ACCESS CO., LTD. has announced an additional proposal for its upcoming 41st Ordinary General Meeting of Shareholders, scheduled for April 30, 2025. The proposal includes the election of one Audit & Supervisory Board Member, with Tsutomu Yoshioka nominated for the position. This move is part of the company’s broader agenda to elect eight Executive Directors and one Substitute Audit & Supervisory Board Member, reflecting its ongoing efforts to strengthen governance and oversight. The nomination of Mr. Yoshioka, who is currently an Audit & Supervisory Board Member at Idemitsu Kosan Co., Ltd., is expected to enhance the company’s audit capabilities and align with Tokyo Stock Exchange regulations.

ACCESS CO., LTD. operates in the technology industry, focusing on providing software solutions and services. The company is known for its expertise in developing advanced technologies for mobile and network software, catering to a global market.

