Accel Group Proposes Amendments to Enhance Corporate Governance

The latest announcement is out from Accel Group Holdings Limited ( (HK:1283) ).

Accel Group Holdings Limited, incorporated in the Cayman Islands, has announced proposed amendments to its memorandum and articles of association. These amendments aim to align with the latest Listing Rules, facilitate electronic communication, and allow the company to hold hybrid or electronic meetings and manage treasury shares. The adoption of these amendments is subject to shareholder approval at the upcoming annual general meeting on 18 September 2025.

Average Trading Volume: 912,433

Technical Sentiment Signal: Strong Buy

Current Market Cap: HK$1.09B

