3P Learning Continues Share Buy-Back Program

3P Learning Ltd. (AU:3PL) has released an update.

3P Learning Ltd. has announced an update on their ongoing stock buy-back program, with a total of 2,443,279 ordinary fully paid shares already repurchased and an additional 5,000 shares bought back on the previous day. This move is part of the company’s strategy to manage its share capital effectively. The announcement, made on April 15, 2024, aims to keep shareholders informed about the progress of the buy-back.

