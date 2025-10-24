1st Source Announces EVP and CRO Retirement

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

An update from 1St Source ( (SRCE) ) is now available.

On October 22, 2025, 1st Source Corporation and 1st Source Bank announced the upcoming retirement of their Executive Vice President and Chief Risk Officer, John B. Griffith, effective December 31, 2025. This leadership change could have implications for the company’s risk management strategies and overall operations as they transition to new leadership in this critical role.

The most recent analyst rating on (SRCE) stock is a Buy with a $80.00 price target. To see the full list of analyst forecasts on 1St Source stock, see the SRCE Stock Forecast page.

Spark’s Take on SRCE Stock

According to Spark, TipRanks’ AI Analyst, SRCE is a Neutral.

1st Source’s overall stock score is driven by its strong financial performance and attractive valuation. However, technical indicators suggest bearish momentum, which could pose short-term risks. The company should address cash flow challenges to maintain its financial stability.

To see Spark’s full report on SRCE stock, click here.

More about 1St Source

Average Trading Volume: 78,233

Technical Sentiment Signal: Buy

Current Market Cap: $1.48B

For detailed information about SRCE stock, go to TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue