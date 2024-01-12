Citigroup (NYSE:C) Swings to a Loss in Q4 Amid a Turbulent Quarter

Citigroup (NYSE:C) had a tumultuous fourth quarter. The banking giant swung to a loss in the fourth quarter of $1.8 billion on revenues of $17.4 billion. The bank reported a loss in the fourth quarter as a result of an expense of around $1.7 billion related to the special assessment from the Federal Deposit Insurance Corporation (FDIC) to replenish losses in a fund aiding uninsured depositors of seized regional banks.

Moreover, the bank also felt the impact of the $1.3 billion reserve related to the transfer risk in Russia and Argentina. Excluding the impact of these charges, Citi would have an adjusted earnings of $0.84 in the fourth quarter, above consensus estimates of $0.11 per share.

The bank’s revenues of $17.4 billion, declined by 3% year-over-year and fell short of Street estimates of $18.71 billion. Even Citigroup’s CEO Jane Fraser termed the Q4 results as “very disappointing” but added that the bank has made “substantial progress” after its restructuring last year.

However, Citi’s other businesses including institutional services, U.S. personal banking, and investment banking performed well in the fourth quarter.

Is Citibank a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about Citi stock with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys, nine Holds, and one Sell. Over the past year, Citi stock has gone up by 10% and the average Citigroup price target of $58.24 implies an upside potential of 10.8% at current levels.