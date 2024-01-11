Citigroup (NYSE:C) Takes a $880 Million Hit and Restructuring Charges Surge in Q4

Banking giant Citigroup (NYSE:C) slipped in pre-market trading after the bank warned that its fiscal fourth-quarter results would be impacted by $880 million due to a transaction loss in revenues as a result of the devaluation of the Argentine peso.

Furthermore, Citi has also recorded restructuring charges of $780 million in the fourth quarter because of its restructuring. However, these charges were significantly higher than the “couple hundred million dollars” apiece that CFO Mark Mason had told investors in December.

Overall, the bank has built a reserve of a $1.3 billion reserve in Q4 related to “increases in transfer risk” associated with its exposures in international markets. This includes $720 million in cross-currency exposures in Argentina and $580 million due to heightened political and economic instability in Russia.

The bank is expected to announce its Q4 results on January 12.

What is the Target Price for Citigroup Stock?

Analysts remain cautiously optimistic about Citigroup with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys, nine Holds and one Sell. Over the past year, Citi stock has gained by more than 10% and the average Citigroup price target of $58.06 implies an upside potential of 9.5% at current levels.