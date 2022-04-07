Bruker Corp. Forges Ahead; Hedge Funds are in Favor

Scientific instruments and analytical and diagnostic solutions provider Bruker Corp. (BRKR) acquired IonSense Inc., which provides Ambient Ionization (AI) sources, systems, and integrated solutions in the mass spectrometry market.

The move provides IonSense with the financial firepower to boost the development of the DART ionization source technology, while also bolstering efforts to develop applications in the applied markets.

Management Weighs In

The CEO of IonSense, Jeff Zonderman, commented, “This merger will help us to accelerate the development of DART-MS and properly resource robust applications development programs. In partnership with Bruker, we will leverage their strong presence and reputation in analytical instrumentation, and their investments in IonSense, to introduce our enabling technology to a wider customer audience at a faster pace.”

Dr. Robert Galvin, VP Applied Markets at Bruker Daltonics, added, “We believe that mass spectrometry has a broader potential in a wider range of markets than it has previously been known for. Our financial commitment to DART will ultimately enable more people to have access to the power of mass spectrometry for today’s analytical challenges.”

DART (Direct Analysis in Real-Time) is an ionization source that analyzes a range of particles without the requirement of sample chromatography prior to MS analysis. Consequently, a time-consuming step is removed, and users can identify samples at a faster pace.

Hedge Fund Activity

According to TipRanks data, Wall Street’s top hedge funds increased holdings in Bruker by 673,000 shares in the last quarter, indicating a very positive hedge fund confidence signal in the stock based on the activities of five hedge funds.

Closing Note

The move enables IonSense to channel efforts into producing applications for key markets, such as food analysis and forensics. Consequently, the company’s share of the $4 billion mass spectrometry market pie can also increase further as it reaches out to more customers.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:

JPMorgan Customers Unlock Frozen Stake in Russian Firms

Visa Launches Facial Verification Payments in the Middle East

Riot Blockchain Stock Declines Despite Higher Bitcoin Production