Riot Blockchain Stock Declines Despite Higher Bitcoin Production

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Riot Blockchain Stock Declines Despite Higher Bitcoin Production

Riot Blockchain, Inc. (NASDAQ: RIOT) revealed that it produced 511 Bitcoins in March 2022, up 176% year-over-year. Despite higher production, shares of RIOT declined about 8% at the time of writing.

Riot is a Bitcoin mining company, supporting the Bitcoin blockchain through rapidly expanding large-scale mining in the United States. The stock has tanked 21.7% so far this year.

The company informed that it held 6,062 Bitcoins as of March 31, 2022, all of which were produced by Riot’s self-mining operations. It currently has a deployed fleet of 42,919 miners with a hash rate capacity of 4.3 exahash per second (“EH/s”).

Further, Riot informed to have received 1,080 new S19j Pros in March, deployed about 4,440 S19j Pros, and has another 5,030 miners ready for deployment. It also provided an update that 5,430 S19j Pros have been shipped from Bitmain and are expected to be received this month.

By January 2023, the company expects a self-mining hash rate capacity of 12.8 EH/s. Upon full deployment of all currently contracted miners, Riot’s total self-mining fleet will consume about 370 MW of energy. Riot anticipates that nearly 97% of its self-mining fleet will consist of the S19 series miner model. 

CEO’s Comments

Riot CEO Jason Les said, “These results demonstrate the advantages of employing a vertically integrated strategy, which provide the Company with more control over miner deployment and the ability to implement engineering solutions in real-time, leading to improved operational and financial efficiencies.”

Wall Street’s Take

Last month, H.C. Wainwright analyst Kevin Dede maintained a Buy rating on Riot with a price target of $50, implying 186% upside potential from current levels.

Kevin Dede’s report stated, “We see Riot leading the entire bitcoin mining field in its immersion deployment, and we believe immersion becomes the technology demanded in the future given: improved machine performance, greatly reduced mine operating cost, and enhanced useful life of the mining rigs themselves.”

The Street has a bullish outlook on the stock, with a Strong Buy consensus rating based on six Buys and one Hold. The average RIOT price forecast of $44.14 implies an upside potential of about 152.4% from current levels.

News Sentiment

News Score for Riot is Neutral, based on 16 articles over the past seven days. All the articles have Bullish sentiment, compared to a sector average of 62%, and none have Bearish Sentiment, compared to a sector average of 38%.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now 

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Nio Explores Additional Revenue Stream
Why Did Cognyte Software Plunge 31%?
Marathon Digital Dips Despite Positive Bitcoin Production News