JPMorgan Customers Unlock Frozen Stake in Russian Firms

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

JPMorgan Customers Unlock Frozen Stake in Russian Firms

Starting April 5, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE: JPM) is allowing its customers to cancel their depositary receipts in Russian companies, Reuters reported citing sources.

Banks issue depositary receipts as certificates of shares in a foreign company that is listed on a local stock exchange.

The move comes a month after the London Stock Exchange (LSE) stopped trading in the depositary receipts of Russian firms, following a sharp decline in prices due to sanctions imposed on Russia by the U.S.

JPMorgan follows New York-based BNY Mellon (NYSE: BK) in restarting cancellations of depositary receipts in Russian enterprises.

Wall Street’s Take

On April 5, Piper Sandler (NYSE: PIPR) analyst Jeff Harte maintained a Buy rating on JPMorgan but reduced the price target to $165 from $187 (23.7% upside potential).

Harte has lowered the Q1 earnings estimates for the banking sector “to reflect capital markets-related revenue headwinds amid an increase in macro uncertainty and market volatility since Russia invaded Ukraine in late February.”

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on nine Buys, six Holds and one Sell. JPM’s average price target of $172.06 implies 29% upside potential. Shares have lost 20.1% over the past six months.

Blogger Opinions

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 89% Bullish on JPMorgan, compared to the sector average of 69%.

Conclusion

Investors have the right to cancel their depositary receipts. However, banks banned cancellations after the Russian central bank imposed a ban on foreigners from selling shares in Russian companies. Depositary receipt issuers can restart cancellations now as the ban has been lifted. The move comes as a huge positive for investors who can liquidate their frozen holdings.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
PS Business Parks Appoints Permanent CEO
Analog Devices Showcases Top-Line Strength at Investor Day
Nio Explores Additional Revenue Stream