tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Australian Stock Market Today – Tuesday, September 6: What You Need to Know

Story Highlights

The S&P/ASX 200 closed lower, after RBA announced further interest rate hikes.

Market closes lower, after RBA lifts interest rates by 0.5%

The market ended the day down, after the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) increased the cash rate target by 50 basis points to 2.35%.

The S&P/ASX200 was down, falling 25.70 points or 0.38%, and sitting at 6,826.50 at the end of trading.

It’s the fifth consecutive month that the RBA has increased rates, as it seeks to reign in inflation, while keeping the economy on an even keel.

In a statement, RBA Governor, Philip Lowe, signalled further rate hikes ahead, as he works to return inflation to the 2–3 per cent range over time.

Lowe said inflation in Australia is the highest it’s been since the early 1990s and is expected to increase further over the months ahead.

The RBA rate hike stirred major Aussie bank stocks, with ANZ Bank (ASX:ANZ), National Australia Bank (ASX:NAB) and the Commonwealth Bank of Australia (ASX:CBA) all up shortly after the announcement.

Meanwhile, investors continued to flock to lithium stocks, with Global Lithium Resources (GL1) proving a stand out.

Gains trimmed in early afternoon, as market awaits RBA meeting

The S&P/ASX 200 has dropped to 6,858.10 in early afternoon trading, after hitting a three-day high of 6888.5 earlier in the day.

It comes ahead of the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting mid-afternoon, where the the RBA is tipped to raise interest rates.

Lithium stocks have rallied with Pilbara Minerals Limited (PLS) and Liontown Resources leading the charge, up 5.81% and 4.79% respectively.

Lithium commodity prices are up more than 280% for the year, on the back of surging demand for electric vehicle car batteries.

ASX opens higher

The S&P/ASX200 moved higher in the opening hour of trading, gaining 27.30 points or 0.40% to 6,879.50, ahead of today’s Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) meeting, which is set to result in another interest rate hike.

Zip Co Ltd. (ZIP) stocks bounced back after plunging yesterday, following news it would be removed from the ASX 200. Its shares increased by more than 6% in morning trading.

Across the market, Consumer Staples has been the best performing sector, up 0.64% for the past five days.

Overall the sectors have been mixed, with nine of 11 sectors lower over the last week.

Pre-market breakdown

Australian shares are set to open higher today, with ASX futures up 0.07% to 6,836.0, just before 6.30am AEST.

It follows a positive end to Monday’s trading, with the S&P ASX200 closing 0.34% higher at day’s end.

All eyes will be on the Reserve Bank of Australia (RBA) policy meeting today, with markets anticipating another interest rate rise in the offing.

Most analysts are expecting the RBA to deliver its fourth consecutive 0.5 percentage point rise, increasing the cash rate to 2.35% from 1.85%.

The Australian dollar was sitting near US68¢ at local close.

In northern hemisphere markets, there was no action on Wall Street, with markets closed for the Labor Day holiday, while European markets slipped back during their trading period.

Spot gold was sitting at $US1,710.00 an ounce, up 1.8%, approaching 7am AEST. Brent crude was at $US93.02 a barrel. Iron ore was sitting at $US97.85 a tonne. Bitcoin was hovering around $US19,700.

On the agenda 

The market will be watching closely when the Reserve Bank of Australia announces its latest interest rate intentions at 2:30pm AEST, as it continues its bid to curb spending and inflation.

Consensus among analysts is that the RBA will hand down its fourth consecutive 0.5 percentage point rise, increasing the cash rate to 2.35% from 1.85%.

There’s predictions among some, that going forward the RBA will favour smaller increases in the coming months, as prior rate hikes throughout the year begin to take greater hold.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) shares may be worth considering
Australian Stock Market Today – Monday, September 5: What You Need to Know
Apple (NASDAQ: AAPL) Banned From Selling iPhones Without a Battery Charger in Brazil
AAPL
Digital World Acquisition Corp (NASDAQ:DWAC) Stock Tumbles After Failing to Get Extension to Complete Truth Social Deal
DWAC
Stock Market Today: Stock Indices are Down, Non-Manufacturing PMI Beats Expectations
NDX
SPX
Bed, Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Nosedives After CFO’s Demise
BBBY
This Insider Just Pocketed CNA Financial Stock (NYSE:CNA) Worth $6.6M
CNA
HIVE Blockchain (NASDAQ:HIVE) Reports Record BTC Production for August
HIVE
IVERIC Bio (NASDAQ: ISEE) Stock Shoots Up On the Back of Positive Topline Data For Zimura
ISEE
Harvey Norman (ASX:HVN) shares may be worth considering
Volkswagen to Walk the Talk of Listing Porsche AG
VWAGY
EQT (NYSE: EQT) Could Snap Up THQ Appalachia For $4 Billion
EQT
More Market News >