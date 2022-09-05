tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Why did Zip Co (ASX:ZIP) stock drop?

Story Highlights

Zip is losing its place in the ASX 200 under the quarterly rebalancing of the index, further squeezing the buy now, pay later (BNPL) provider, which has taken a major hit under tighter economic conditions.

Zip Co Ltd. (ZIP) shares were down as much as 2% to A$0.85 at around noon on September 5. The company provides point-of-sale credit in a category known as buy now, pay later or BNPL.

ZIP stock is exiting the ASX 200 index

Zip shares have fallen following the announcement that the BNPL provider will soon lose its place on the ASX 200 index. The S&P Dow Jones Indices, which maintains the index, will remove Zip from the index on September 19.

The ASX 200 index tracks the top 200 listed companies in Australia. The index is rebalanced on a quarterly basis so it accurately reflects the 200 largest companies on the market. As such, some companies are added, while others are removed, in line with their changing market capitalisation.

Having lost almost 90% of its value over the past year, Zip is no longer one of the largest 200 companies.

BNPL companies face difficult times 

Inflation and rising interest rates have created a difficult business environment for BNPL companies. For example, high product prices threaten to slow down consumer spending, which negatively impacts BNPL credit demand. Meanwhile, rising interest rates make paying back established loans more difficult, and increase the risk of loan defaults.

Zip is among a number or BNPL stocks hurting amid the changed global economic conditions. Shares of U.S.-listed BNPL provider Affirm (AFRM) have also taken a significant hit in 2022. 

Is Zip a Buy Now?

According to TipRanks’ analyst rating consensus, ZIP stock is a Moderate Sell, based on two Buys, one Hold, and four Sells. The average ZIP price target of $1.02 implies nearly 19% upside potential. 

Final Thoughts

Zip’s removal from the ASX 200 index threatens to diminish demand for the stock. Firstly, fund managers tracking the ASX 200 index are required to sell Zip shares.

Moreover, its removal reduces media and general exposure for Zip, and thus potential attention from retail investors. Only time will tell if Zip can bounce back and reclaim its position on the ASX 200.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Australian Stock Market Today – Monday, September 5: What You Need to Know
Weekly Market Update: Volatility Increases Ahead of Holiday
WTFC
Stock Market Today – Friday, September 2: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
What Is the Qualcomm-Meta Agreement All About?
META
NVDA
Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) Answers Fans’ Top Call as Bloggers Keep Faith in the Stock
TWTR
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday
PD
HCP
More Market News >