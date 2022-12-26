Three EV Stocks to Consider as Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downslide Continues

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Three EV Stocks to Consider as Tesla’s (NASDAQ:TSLA) Downslide Continues

Story Highlights

Amid growing concerns about Elon Musk’s Twitter distraction and its impact on Tesla, we discuss three EV stocks with solid long-term growth potential.

Billionaire Elon Musk’s Twitter endeavor has not gone down well with Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) investors and analysts. Tesla shareholders have started questioning Musk’s leadership (or the lack of it) since he acquired the social media platform. The matter has become more intense due to concerns over the demand for electric vehicles (EVs) amid high inflation, growing interest rates, and the COVID-19 havoc in China. With Tesla stock down 65% year-to-date (33% in the past month), let’s take a look at other EV stocks with attractive growth potential.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) Stock

Legacy automaker General Motors (NYSE:GM) is rapidly transforming its business with an increased focus on EVs. The company aims to manufacture 400,000 EVs in North America from 2022 through Q1 2024 and ramp up its capacity to 1 million units per year in the region in 2025. GM has assured investors that it has secured binding commitments for all the battery raw materials required to meet its 2025 capacity target.

GM is planning capital expenditure in the range of $11 billion to $13 billion per year through 2025 to support its growth plans. Overall, the company expects its revenue to grow at a 12% compound annual rate through 2025 to over $225 billion, fueled by robust growth in EV volumes. GM aims to generate over $50 billion in revenue from EVs in 2025.

What is the Target Price for GM Stock?

Following GM’s Investor Day event last month, Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives reiterated a Buy rating on GM stock and a price target of $42. Ives noted that despite ongoing supply and macro challenges, GM reiterated its long-term EV targets and its goal (initially announced in 2021) to double its revenue to $280 billion by 2030.  

The analyst added that he is “incrementally confident that GM is on the right path towards accelerating its EV vision into the coming years with 2025 the major inflection point year.”

The Street’s Moderate Buy consensus rating for General Motors stock is based on seven Buys, five Holds, and two Sells. The average price target of $43.25 implies 27.8% upside potential. GM stock has tumbled over 42% so far this year.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock

California-based EV maker Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was co-founded by legendary car designer Henrik Fisker, who has been serving as the company’s Chairman and CEO since its inception in 2016. Last month, the company announced that it had commenced the production of its Fisker Ocean all-electric SUV on schedule. The Ocean is being built in Austria by a unit of Magna International.

The company expects production of over 300 units in Q1 2023, with a rapid rise to over 8,000 vehicles in Q2 and over 15,000 in Q3. Overall, Fisker aims to end 2023 with 42,400 units. The company had over 62,000 reservations and orders for Fisker Ocean as of October 31, 2022. The company is also working on a second model, a low-cost EV called Fisker Pear. Interestingly, Fisker Pear reservations were over 5,000 as of October-end.

Is Fisker a Good Buy Right Now?

Recently, Evercore ISI analyst Chris McNally initiated coverage of Fisker stock with a Buy rating and a price target of $15. McNally stated, “Fisker targets share gains in a currently neglected EV space – well-styled smaller SUVs with tech-forward features, with lower cost PEAR CUV on the way (’24).” The analyst estimates a 40% to 50% upside to the 2023 revenue consensus.

McNally highlighted that Fisker has an asset-light, differentiated business model compared to the likes of Rivian (RIVN) and Lucid (LCID), which should help the EV maker gain solid market share.

Wall Street has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on Fisker stock based on four Buys and three Holds. The average FSR stock price target of $13.17 implies 83.2% upside potential. FSR stock has declined 54.3% year-to-date.

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) Stock

Blink Charging (NASDAQ:BLNK) is a leading provider of EV charging equipment and networked EV charging services. It has deployed more than 58,000 charging ports across 25 countries. The robust long-term growth prospects for EVs bode well for Blink Charging. The company is ramping up its capacity and intends to “aggressively compete” for a share of the $7.5 billion funding allocated under the Inflation Reduction Act to build a national network of 500,000 EV chargers by 2030.  

Aside from organic expansion, Blink is also growing through strategic acquisitions. The company acquired Electric Blue in April 2022 to gain access to the U.K. and Ireland markets and Semi Connect in June 2022 to expand its charging footprint in the U.S. While macro challenges might impact Blink Charging over the short-term, the company is well positioned to capture growth in the EV charging space in the years ahead.

Is Blink Charging a Buy or Sell?

Blink Charging’s Moderate Buy consensus rating is based on two Buys and one Hold. At $27.33, the average BLNK stock price prediction suggests nearly 146% upside potential. Shares have plunged 58% so far this year.

Conclusion

Elon Musk’s Tesla has always attracted immense attention from Wall Street. That said, investors can consider other EV stocks also that are expected to gain from the rapid shift to EVs. While General Motors has strong cash flows to back its EV plans, Fisker and Blink Charging are growth stocks with high-risk, high-reward profiles.

Special end-of-year offer: Access TipRanks Premium tools for an all-time low price! Click to learn more

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on GM

Wyden seeks information from carmakers on Chinese supply chains, CNBC reports
The FlyWyden seeks information from carmakers on Chinese supply chains, CNBC reports
3d ago
F
GM
Tesla, GM face senate inquiry into possible Uyghur forced labor links, WSJ says
GM
TSLA
Cruise’s driverless robotaxis are taking passengers in Phoenix and Austin
GM
More GM Latest News >

More News & Analysis on GM

Wyden seeks information from carmakers on Chinese supply chains, CNBC reports
The FlyWyden seeks information from carmakers on Chinese supply chains, CNBC reports
3d ago
F
GM
Tesla, GM face senate inquiry into possible Uyghur forced labor links, WSJ says
The FlyTesla, GM face senate inquiry into possible Uyghur forced labor links, WSJ says
4d ago
GM
TSLA
Cruise’s driverless robotaxis are taking passengers in Phoenix and Austin
The FlyCruise’s driverless robotaxis are taking passengers in Phoenix and Austin
6d ago
GM
More GM Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >