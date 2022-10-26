Why Did General Motors (NYSE:GM) Push Back its EV Production Target to Mid-2024?

tiprankstipranks
Go Premium
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
CA English
AU English
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Why Did General Motors (NYSE:GM) Push Back its EV Production Target to Mid-2024?

Story Highlights

General Motors has pushed back its North American EV production target of 400,000 units from 2023-end to mid-2024. That said, the demand for the company’s EVs remains impressive.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) impressed investors with its market-beating third-quarter earnings even as revenue slightly lagged estimates. However, the company pushed back its production target of 400,000 electric vehicles in North America from 2023-end to mid-2024, citing “a slightly slower launch of cell and pack production.”

During the Q3 earnings call, GM’s CEO Mary Barra stated that it has taken longer than expected to employ and train the workforce for its Ohio battery plant that is being operated under a joint venture (Ultium Cells LLC) with Korea’s LG Energy Solution.

Strong Demand for General Motors’ EVs

General Motors assured investors about strong demand for its vehicles despite macro challenges. The company sold 14,700 Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUVs in the quarter. Overall, the company sold 15,200 EVs in Q3 and accounted for 8.3% of the U.S EV sales. It is now increasing production for the Chevrolet Bolt EV and Bolt EUV from 44,000 units this year to 70,000 units in 2023.

CEO Barra stated, “Our dealers and customers have embraced the Bolt because of its range, technology and value, helping it outsell Ford’s Mach-E by more than two to one in September.”

The company also expects its Chevrolet Equinox EV, GMC Sierra EV, Chevrolet Silverado EV, Blazer EV, and other innovations to drive rapid EV adoption.

General Motors feels that vertical integration is a key driver of its EV growth plans. In addition to the aforementioned Ohio battery plant, the company is also planning to open three more battery cell plants to bolster its EV expansion plan. It has secured all the required raw materials to ensure over 1 million units of annual EV capacity in North America by 2025.

What is the Prediction for GM Stock?

Following the Q3 results, Bank of America analyst John Murphy reiterated a Buy rating on General Motors stock. The analyst highlighted the company’s strong execution in its core as well as future businesses and called GM one of the best-positioned companies in his auto coverage over the long haul.

Murphy stated, “In addition to reiterating its strong guidance, the company continues to focus on its EV expansion from increasing its EV manufacturing footprint to vertically integrating battery cell manufacturing.”

Meanwhile, the Street is cautiously optimistic about General Motors stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 11 Buys, two Holds, and one Sell. The average GM stock price target of $54.77 suggests 48% upside potential. Shares have tumbled nearly 37% year-to-date.

Conclusion: GM’s EV Growth Story Remains Attractive

Despite the delay in General Motors’ North American EV production target timeline, the company’s growth plans and the demand for its EVs remain strong. The company has the expertise and the financial muscle to support its expansion plans in the EV space.

Disclosure 

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos
Videos
---

Latest News Feed

More Market News >