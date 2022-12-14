Netflix Stock (NASDAQ:NFLX): Ripe for Binge Buying in 2023

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Netflix Stock (NASDAQ:NFLX): Ripe for Binge Buying in 2023

Story Highlights

Netflix stock has really picked up steam in recent months. With new analyst upgrades and 2023 catalysts to look forward to, I think NFLX stock looks like a great value option for the new year.

Shares of Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) have been gaining traction lately, now up more than 94% off their June lows. Undoubtedly, the fear surrounding the video-streaming space was overblown following two colossal quarterly flops dealt by the streaming top dog. Despite the powerful rally, Netflix stock remains down around 54% from its all-time high hit in October 2021.

With a strong slate of releases, an ad-supported tier to help the firm recover subscribers in a potential recession year, and a foot in the door of the video-gaming market, Netflix stock may find itself on the receiving end of more multiple expansion over the coming months.

Netflix has felt the full force of the valuation reset. Looking back, it’s clear that the stock got overly punished. After a big rally, Netflix stock trades at 28.2 times trailing earnings. That’s a pretty reasonable multiple, given the firm’s market dominance and reputation as a FAANG company. Still, the stock remains pricier than many of its FAANG rivals despite its growth uncertainties.

There are a lot of hungry players in the streaming space these days. Regardless, the dip-buyers think the streaming pioneer can hold its own as a slew of new content lands from its big-budget rivals. As Netflix continues creating “must-see” content, the tides may turn back in the streaming giant’s favor, and growth could heat up again. Indeed, few firms have what it takes to maintain a full and steady pipeline of releases like Netflix.

Netflix Stock: Big Upgrades from Analysts

Recently, Cowen and Wells Fargo (NYSE:WFC) slapped Netflix stock with an upgrade. Wells noted that the company has “more ways to win” the new year. Wells Fargo analyst Steven Cahall hiked his recommendation from “Hold” to “Buy” while increasing the NFLX stock price target from $300 to $400. That’s a massive upgrade that caught investors’ attention on a sluggish day on Wall Street.

Indeed, Netflix has a lot of things it can do to win back subscribers beyond just pumping out shows and films. Video gaming remains a crucial area that investors should not ignore as Netflix takes a step back to evaluate opportunities in parallel markets.

I remain bullish on Netflix stock, even after such a sizeable rally.

Video Game Ambitions are Just One Way to Reignite Growth

In a prior piece, I outlined how gaming would help Netflix give its growth rate a jolt. Indeed, Netflix’s push into mobile gaming doesn’t seem to be a big deal for most subscribers. Netflix now has a good number of mobile games proudly touted in the Netflix app. Going into 2023, Netflix may be ready to take its video game business to the next level (forgive the pun).

Recently, Netflix made headlines for a job posting seeking a game director to help the firm with a “AAA PC game.” A move into triple-A gaming is unsurprising, as it puts the firm on the turf of fellow FAANG rival Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT), which dominates the gaming space with its Xbox division.

Indeed, FAANG companies are becoming more similar by the year. Arguably, Netflix has the most room to take share from rivals as it looks beyond the video-streaming market many of its peers have entered over the past few years.

Netflix’s first foray into triple-A PC gaming will likely be a shooter game. Indeed, some of the most popular titles, like Fortnite and Overwatch, are shooters. The shooter space is crowded but full of potential. It only takes one hit game that could open the floodgates into the Netflix ecosystem.

Should Netflix’s PC-gaming push prove successful, Netflix may be as much a gaming company as it is a video streamer.

Is Netflix Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, NFLX stock comes in as a Moderate Buy. Out of 32 analyst ratings, there are 16 Buys, 13 Holds, and three Sell recommendations.

The average Netflix price target is $296.84, implying downside potential of 7.3%. Analyst price targets range from a low of $162.00 per share to a high of $405.00 per share.

The Takeaway: Netflix’s Rally Seems Sustainable

Netflix stock has a lot of potential catalysts for investors to look forward to. We’ll see how the ad-supported tier will fare as the economy takes a hit to the chin. Further, new video game announcements could cause some analysts to upgrade their growth estimates for the company.

At less than 30 times trailing earnings, Netflix stock still seems underpriced. Queue the analyst upgrades!

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on NFLX

FAANG vs. MATANA: What’s Next for These Stocks in 2023?
Stock Analysis & IdeasFAANG vs. MATANA: What’s Next for These Stocks in 2023?
22h ago
AAPL
AMZN
Netflix Races Ahead: Wells Fargo Likes Its Chances in 2023
WFC
NFLX
Benchmark digital media analysts to hold an analyst/industry conference call
TTD
AAPL
More NFLX Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on NFLX

FAANG vs. MATANA: What’s Next for These Stocks in 2023?
Stock Analysis & IdeasFAANG vs. MATANA: What’s Next for These Stocks in 2023?
22h ago
AAPL
AMZN
Netflix Races Ahead: Wells Fargo Likes Its Chances in 2023
Market NewsNetflix Races Ahead: Wells Fargo Likes Its Chances in 2023
4d ago
WFC
NFLX
Benchmark digital media analysts to hold an analyst/industry conference call
The FlyBenchmark digital media analysts to hold an analyst/industry conference call
4d ago
TTD
AAPL
More NFLX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >