Morgan Stanley Says China’s Education Industry Looks Appealing Right Now — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Morgan Stanley Says China’s Education Industry Looks Appealing Right Now — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Morgan Stanley Says China’s Education Industry Looks Appealing Right Now — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It

China has long placed a cultural premium on education, and it’s not unheard of for Chinese parents to spend small fortunes ensuring that their kids have every possible advantage in school, including tutoring, to accelerate their progress in class and provide the best exam preparation.

Given this cultural emphasis on education, it’s no surprise that analyst Eddy Wang of Morgan Stanley has chosen to focus on Chinese education stocks, particularly those specializing in high school tutoring.

“Strength in new business units and resilience in traditional units should help foster sustainable growth for education market leaders. Bolstered by strong net cash positions, China’s education industry should provide defensiveness in a turbulent ADR market,” Wang opined.

The analyst goes on to initiate coverage on Chinese education leaders that deserve a closer look. We ran them through the TipRanks database to see what makes them stand out.

Don’t miss

New Oriental (EDU)

First up is New Oriental, a key player in China’s for-profit education and tutorial companies. New Oriental was founded in 1993 and today offers customers and students a wide range of programs to choose from, including language training, test prep courses for both overseas and domestic exams, and online education. Supporting products include educational content and software systems.

The company offers courses and educational materials both online and in person. Earlier this year, it boasted a network of 793 learning centers – including 83 schools – along with 9 bookstores. The company has a nationwide network of such bookstores, both online and offline, and its network includes 241 third-party distributors and more than 30,300 teachers in 76 cities across China.

The first thing an investor will notice when looking at New Oriental this year is the stock’s performance. Shares in EDU are seriously outperforming – the stock is up more than 95% year-to-date. The share gains have come hand-in-hand with solid improvements in revenue; the company has reported three consecutive quarters of sequential revenue growth.

In the last reported quarter, fiscal 1Q24, New Oriental reported $1.1 billion at the top line, a result that was up 47.7% year-over-year and more than $90 million ahead of the forecasts. The company’s bottom-line figure, a non-GAAP net income per ADR, came to $1.13, beating the forecast by 33 cents. New Oriental reported $335.8 million in operating cash flow for its fiscal Q1, against a quarterly capital expenditure of $132.5 million.

For Morgan Stanley’s Eddy Wang, the outlook on the stock is strong, based on its solid foundation. Wang says of EDU, “Demand for high school tutoring has been resilient given competition in China’s university entrance exams is still quite intense. We model EDU’s revenue from high school tutoring to grow 23% YoY in F2024, accounting for 26% of the total revenue. For overseas test prep/consulting, which was negatively impacted by Covid lockdowns and US-China tensions, we expect demand to gradually recover starting in F2024 (see the section Overseas Test Prep and Consulting (Traditional Business) ). We model EDU’s overseas business to grow 28% YoY in F2024, accounting for 24% of the total revenue.”

Looking forward, Wang believes there is still room for growth here, and he outlines the stock’s potential: “EDU’s share price has significantly outperformed YTD (+90%), yet we still believe EDU deserves an Overweight rating, given its larger scale post-Double Reduction allows it to enjoy market share gains and better margins, with high visibility on near-term revenue and earnings over the next 1-2 years.”

Wang’s Overweight (i.e. Buy) rating on EDU is complemented by his $81 price target, which suggests a 19% potential upside for the next 12 months. (To watch Wang’s track record, click here)

Are other analysts in agreement? They are. According to TipRanks, 5 Buys and no Holds or Sells have been issued in the last three months. So, the message is clear: EDU is a Strong Buy. The stock is selling for $67.87 per share on Wall Street, and the $80.78 average price target implies a one-year gain of 19%. (See EUD stock forecast)

TAL Education Group (TAL)

The second stock we’ll look at is TAL, another of China’s private for-profit education companies. TAL offers top learning opportunities using a combination of high-quality teaching and learning content. The company’s services are available for students of all ages, from preschool to grade 12, and are offered through three flexible class formats: online courses, small in-person classes, and personalized premium tutoring services. The company’s services cover enrichment programs and selected academic subjects, mostly in the Chinese educational system.

TAL’s mission is to provide the highest level of educational and educational support services available, based on quality, talent, and technology. The company promotes a customer-oriented approach based on innovation and cooperation.

In its October financial release, for fiscal 2Q24, TAL reported its best revenue result in the past 18 months, with a quarterly top line of $411.9 million. This was up 40% year-over-year and came in $14 million better than had been anticipated. TAL’s bottom line came in at 10 cents per ADS by non-GAAP measures, beating the estimates by 2 cents.

On the balance sheet, the company had cash and liquid assets of $2.96 billion as of August 31 this year, down 6.6% in the past six months.

The company caught the eye of Eddy Wang for its solid high school business. Wang writes of TAL, “We model TAL’s high school tutoring business to grow 6% YoY in F2024, driven by steady increase in enrollments. We also model TAL’s revenue from high school tutoring to account for 20% of the total revenue in F2024 (vs 25% in F2023), with increasing revenue contribution from other new businesses.”

“We forecast TAL’s revenue from enrichment learning services to grow 30%+ YoY in F2024, with double-digit operating margin; this could help to drive the company’s overall earnings growth,” Wang added.

To this end, the Morgan Stanley analyst rates TAL shares an Overweight (i.e. Buy), and his price target, $10.50, implies the shares will appreciate by 12% in the coming year.

Overall, this Chinese education stock holds a Strong Buy consensus rating from the Street’s stock watchers, based on 3 positive reviews set in recent weeks. The shares have an $11.17 average price target, suggesting ~19% one-year upside from the $9.40 current trading price. (See TAL stock forecast)

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Disclaimer: The opinions expressed in this article are solely those of the featured analysts. The content is intended to be used for informational purposes only. It is very important to do your own analysis before making any investment.

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Morgan Stanley Says China’s Education Industry Looks Appealing Right Now — Here Are 2 Stocks to Bet on It
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Related Articles

New Oriental Education initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley
The FlyNew Oriental Education initiated with an Overweight at Morgan Stanley
6d ago
EDU
New Oriental Education price target raised to $87 from $71 at UBS
The FlyNew Oriental Education price target raised to $87 from $71 at UBS
18d ago
EDU
New Oriental Education reports Q1 EPS $1.13, consensus 81c
The FlyNew Oriental Education reports Q1 EPS $1.13, consensus 81c
19d ago
EDU
All News >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >