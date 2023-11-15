EVgo Stock (NASDAQ:EVGO): A Better Way to Join the EV Trend

tiprankstipranks
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTop Stock WebsitesTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active StocksDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF CenterTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart ScoreTop Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto CenterBitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock ScreenerETF Screener
Popular
Compare StocksCompare ETFsTrending StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerPenny Stock ScreenerDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
Calculators
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield CalculatorOptions Profit CalculatorCompound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend CenterBest Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend StocksDividend AristocratsDividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend CalculatorDividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Education
How To Use TipRanksTipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityContact UsCareersReviewsMobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTop Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert CenterTipRanksAI
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stocks
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Top Stock Websites
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
ETFs
ETF Center
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
Top Gainers/ Losers/ Active ETFs
Crypto
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Popular
Ethereum
Research Tools
Stock Screener
ETF Screener
Popular
Compare Stocks
Compare ETFs
Trending Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
Penny Stock Screener
Daily Analyst Ratings
Daily Insider Trading Tracker
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
Calculators
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Yield Calculator
Options Profit Calculator
Compound Interest Calculator
New
Mortgage Calculator
New
Auto Loan Calculator
New
Student Loan Calculator
New
Dividend Center
Best Dividend Stocks
Popular
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
Dividend Stock Comparison
New
Dividend Calculator
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
News
Portfolio
Enterprise Solutions
Plans & Pricing
Education
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Contact Us
Careers
Reviews
Mobile APP
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Top Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
EVgo Stock (NASDAQ:EVGO): A Better Way to Join the EV Trend
Stock Analysis & Ideas

EVgo Stock (NASDAQ:EVGO): A Better Way to Join the EV Trend

Story Highlights

While the EV ecosystem faces significant pressure, those still interested in the space may want to consider EVgo. As an infrastructure play, EVGO stock should theoretically rise so long as the EV market keeps growing.

Undeniably, the once-vibrant and promising EV sector faces serious challenges. However, EV sector bulls who still want to participate in the possible opportunity may fare better with charging station operator EVgo (NASDAQ:EVGO). That’s because, thanks to its infrastructural focus, it doesn’t necessarily matter to the company which vehicle manufacturing brand wins out. However, it’s a tricky narrative. Therefore, I’m neutral on EVGO stock.

EVGO’s Strong Q3 Performance

Fundamentally, stakeholders of EVGO stock aim for the broader integration of electric mobility platforms. In other words, they’re betting on the attendance stats of the big game rather than which team will win it. And that’s an enviable position to be in right now. With sector giant Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) posting disappointing results for the third quarter, that opened the door for EVgo to deliver. It took full advantage.

According to TipRanks reporter Kailas Salunkhe, the charging station operator rang up sales of $35.1 million, representing a leap of 234.3% against the year-ago quarter. Even better, analysts anticipated that the company would hit $29.8 million in revenue. On the bottom line, EVgo posted a loss of $0.09 per share. While obviously not the most ideal situation, this figure beat Wall Street’s consensus estimate by $0.11.

Further, Salunkhe pointed out that during Q3, “EVgo’s network throughput increased by 208% over the prior year to 37 gigawatt-hours. The company added more than 106,000 new customer accounts, taking the overall customer count to over 785,000.”

Additionally, the company had nearly 3,400 charging stalls in operation or under construction at the end of the quarter. Notably, EVgo’s PlugShare – a mobile and web application for charging station locations and information – now commands more than 4.1 million registered users.

To be sure, EV companies are at each other’s throats. For example, Tesla continues to introduce price cuts to its popular models, forcing other EV makers to respond. Subsequently, the price war has become one of attrition. It wouldn’t be surprising to hear about individual EV startup failures.

However, so long as consumers are buying EVs, infrastructure providers should theoretically benefit. That’s a major plus for EVGO stock.

Recurring Revenue Model is a Key Driver

Of course, the dilemma for individual EV brands is to convince consumers that their company is superior to the competition. While the rewards involved in dominating the field can be robust, so are the risks. Naturally, the broader automotive industry imposes a capital-intensive profile. However, every EV needs to “charge” up. In many ways, then, EVgo enjoys the easier pathway forward.

It comes down to the business model. EV manufacturers mostly depend on a transactional model; that is, sell a car to a customer and hope that the driver will come back in a few years’ time to buy another one. Do that at scale, and a company could be sitting pretty. However, with fierce competition in place, succeeding in the EV manufacturing space represents a tall order.

In contrast, EVgo and other infrastructure players depend on a recurring revenue model. Essentially, every EV will need to charge up to stay roadworthy. And with such a binary proposition – keep moving or stay stuck – infrastructure companies should enjoy predictable revenues.

After all, while consumers may spend days, weeks, and even months figuring out which car to buy, they don’t usually go through consternation about which infrastructure brand to use. Gas is gas or in the case of EVs, electrons are electrons.

Risky Business

Nevertheless, EVGO stock isn’t devoid of risk. Even with the impressive Q3 performance, shares lost a worrying amount of value over the trailing 52-week period. As circumstances stand now, EVgo must climb a treacherous credibility wall.

On a broader view, while EV integration continues to march higher, a risk also exists regarding the low-hanging fruit theory. Stated differently, it’s possible that all EV brands have already converted willing high-income households into customers. Attracting the middle-income crowd will likely be a tougher task.

As I pointed out on October 16, not even high gasoline prices have lifted TSLA, even though elevated gas prices are a major catalyst for EV makers. As of this writing, this statement still rings true.

Is EVGO Stock a Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, EVGO stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on one Buy, two Holds, and zero Sell ratings. The average EVGO stock price target is $5.00, implying 59.7% upside potential.

The Takeaway: EVGO Stock Offers a Relatively Sensible Approach

Relatively speaking, EVGO stock offers a sensible approach to the EV opportunity. With individual brands engaged in a bitter price war, it’s difficult to determine who will win. However, everyone will need access to public charging infrastructure for full integration to become a reality. That benefits EVgo, but a caveat exists. It’s possible that the industry has already plucked the low-hanging fruit, presenting a risk for all players.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
EVgo Stock (NASDAQ:EVGO): A Better Way to Join the EV Trend
News On DemandStay up-to-date on market-moving news with a feed made just for youGet the App

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
More Trending Stocks >

Trending

Name
Price
Price Change
SPX
S&P 500
DJIA
Dow Jones
NDX
Nasdaq 100
RUT
Russell 2000
TNX
10-Yr-Bond
BTC-USD
Bitcoin
More Trending Stocks >

Popular Articles

More Stock Analysis & Market news >