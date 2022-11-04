Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Has an Incredible Outlook. Should You Buy?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Stock Analysis & Ideas

Antero Resources (NYSE:AR) Has an Incredible Outlook. Should You Buy?

Story Highlights

Antero Resources wrapped up another stellar quarter recently and is poised to continue growing its sales and earnings for the foreseeable future on the back of an incredible outlook ahead.

Market conditions are expected to benefit Antero Resources (NYSE: AR) in the following quarters, as they have done so far this year. It wrapped up a stellar third quarter, where its sales shot up over 285% from the prior-year period. Crude oil and natural gas prices are likely to remain high for the rest of 2022 due to the continuing war in Ukraine, the OPEC+ production cut, and economic sanctions against Iran. Also, Europe is slashing Russian energy exports by roughly two-thirds this year alone, which should have a massive impact on energy prices. Therefore, Antero remains an attractive bet at current levels. We are bullish on AR stock.

Higher gas prices have enabled the company to reduce its debt load to an acceptably low level, moving forward. It effectively used the higher cash flows to pay down its debt load and reduce its financial and business risk. Its management has optimized its debt load and structured the company balance sheet so it can effectively weather any storm.

Moreover, the company can expect to save $24 million per year in interest charges with its recent move to purchase $300 million of its bonds. Consequently, Antero will be left without any maturities until 2026.

The company has been taking an aggressive production growth approach while optimizing its balance sheet. Subsequently, its hedges have started rolling off, and its stock is likely to be a true proxy for energy prices in the future. Therefore, there is plenty to like about Antero at this time, and it looks like it could be a remarkable long-term investment.

Even the TipRanks Smart Score rating system agrees, as AR stock has a 8 out of 10 Smart Score, implying that it can outperform the market, going forward.

Antero’s Incredible Q3 Results

Antero recently posted spectacular third-quarter results, delivering a whopping $2.06 billion in sales. It comfortably beat estimates by over $80 million, and its sales grew by over 285% from the same period last year. The stellar results naturally reflected the conducive market conditions; the firm currently operates with record-high gas prices. The situation will likely remain over the next several quarters, indicating massive upside ahead for AR stock. Its third-quarter results show that it has a robust balance sheet with low debt and access to high-priced markets via its transportation portfolio.

Moreover, Antero’s management also talked about its incredible progress in achieving its ESG initiatives. It has already reduced greenhouse-gas emissions by a healthy 36% since 2019. Antero’s ability to effectively lower carbon energy has substantially improved the lives of those living in energy poverty.

Furthermore, the firm’s debt reduction program, which began in the fourth quarter of 2019, has effectively reduced debt by an amazing $2.6 billion. Michael Kennedy, Chief Financial Officer of the company, states, “Because of this aggressive focus on debt reduction, we are now poised to return the majority of our free cash flow to our shareholders.”

AR ended the quarter with a massive $797 million in free cash flow, which equates to a trailing twelve-month free cash flow margin of over 10%. Its net cash from operational activities ended at a whopping $1.09 billion.

Is AR a Good Stock to Buy, According to Analysts?

Turning to Wall Street, AR stock maintains a Strong Buy consensus rating. Out of eight total analyst ratings, six Buys, two Holds, and zero Sell ratings were assigned over the past three months. The average AR price target is $50, implying 41.2% upside potential. Analyst price targets range from a low of $34 per share to a high of $61 per share.

Conclusion: Antero May be a Great Long-Term Play

The strength in the energy sector bodes remarkably well for Antero, as it has a high expected long-term FCF yield and breakout potential with its current fundamentals. We’re betting on Antero, and we think that energy, in general, will be a great long-term investment. However, there are always risks, and its share price will be volatile.

The potential for highly-sustained free cash flows and this opportunity’s long-term nature makes us think that AR could be a great investment over time. The free-cash-flow machine that is Antero has the potential to sustain a very high dividend over time if it chooses to pay one.

Perhaps the most attractive element to investing in AR stock is its price. Despite the momentous run-up in AR stock’s price, it still trades at a reasonable valuation compared to its peers in the energy sector. It trades at just 1.5x forward (next 12 months) sales and 4.4x forward free cash flow despite the superb outlook ahead and its robust financial performance of late.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on AR

Antero Resources reports Q3 EPS $1.72, consensus $1.87
The FlyAntero Resources reports Q3 EPS $1.72, consensus $1.87
8d ago
AR
Antero Resources Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Share Repurchase Program by $1 Billion
AR
Antero Resources options imply 5.4% move in share price post-earnings
AR
More AR Latest News >
Videos
---

More News & Analysis on AR

Antero Resources reports Q3 EPS $1.72, consensus $1.87
The FlyAntero Resources reports Q3 EPS $1.72, consensus $1.87
8d ago
AR
Antero Resources Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Share Repurchase Program by $1 Billion
Press ReleasesAntero Resources Reports Third Quarter 2022 Results and Increases Share Repurchase Program by $1 Billion
8d ago
AR
Antero Resources options imply 5.4% move in share price post-earnings
The FlyAntero Resources options imply 5.4% move in share price post-earnings
8d ago
AR
More AR Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >