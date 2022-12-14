Are EV Stocks Going Downhill?

Electric vehicle majors including Tesla (TSLA), Lucid Motors (LCID), and Rivian (RIVN) were down on Tuesday with Tesla, particularly, reaching a 52-week low resulting in Elon Musk not being the richest person in the world anymore.

TSLA stock has dropped more than 48% in the past year.

Lucid is not Faring Any Better

The fall in Tesla stock also dragged down Lucid Motors even as the EV company inked an agreement with Panasonic Energy. As a part of this multi-year agreement, Panasonic Energy will supply lithium-ion batteries for Lucid’s luxury electric vehicle, Lucid Air, and its upcoming Gravity SUV.

Production problems have been a consistent problem for Lucid this year and it slashed its vehicle delivery guidance to 6,500 vehicles from around 13,000 vehicles for FY22.

Shares of Lucid have lost more than 80% of their value in the past year.

Rivian Still Down Even After Impressive Q3

Rivian is another stock that continues to struggle even after delivering an impressive Q3.

The EV company recently backed off from its plans to produce commercial EVs in Europe and consequently put its deal with Mercedes-Benz (MBGAF) on pause.

RIVN stock has fallen more than 78% in the past year.

Conclusion

The start of this year resulted in EV companies battling supply chain constraints that continued for a better part of this year. Rising inflation and higher interest rates have only compounded their woes.

Tesla investors have also been concerned about Musk’s attention being diverted by his acquisition of Twitter.

It seems unlikely that EV stocks will recover anytime soon.