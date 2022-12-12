Rivian Tanks on Pausing Deal with Mercedes-Benz

EV maker Rivian Automotive (NASDAQ:RIVN) is halting plans to produce commercial EVs in Europe and consequently is not pursuing its Memorandum of Understanding (MoA) with Mercedes-Benz (MBGAF) which was signed in September this year.

The company is now focusing on its consumer and existing commercial businesses for maximizing value. Mercedes-Benz noted that the pace of its own electrification strategy remains on track.

Wall Street currently has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on the stock alongside an average price target of $45.20. RIVN shares are already down 4% in the pre-market session today.

Read full Disclosure