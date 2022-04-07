Akamai Poised to Grow, Post-Partnership

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Akamai Poised to Grow, Post-Partnership

Cybersecurity and cloud service company Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: AKAM) recently revealed that it has partnered with fellow cloud computing company Rackspace Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ: RXT) to provide secure applications and APIs to mid and small businesses.

Following the news, shares of the company remained almost static to close at $119.83 in Wednesday’s extended trading session.

With applications and APIs under increasing threat as digital adoption becomes more and more mainstream, the partnership is expected to arm mid and small businesses with Akamai’s Web Application and API Protector, which offers security solutions to websites, applications and APIs.

Akamai’s Web Application and API Protection will be offered to these businesses in combination with Rackspace’s Rackspace Elastic Engineering for Security program.

Management Commentary

The Executive Vice-President of Sales and Services at Akamai, PJ Joseph, said, “Organizations are increasingly adopting cloud architectures that make them vulnerable to cyber-attacks. These vulnerabilities include an increase in DDoS attacks and growing use and subsequent abuse of APIs. We are pleased to partner with Rackspace to create new bundles of Akamai’s market-leading security services to address the application security needs of both enterprises and small to medium businesses.”

Wall Street’s Take

Recently, Evercore ISI analyst Amit Daryanani reiterated a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $130, which implies upside potential of 8.7% from current levels.

Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on nine Buys, two Holds and one Sell. AKAM’s average price target of $131.55 implies upside potential of 10% from current levels. Shares have gained 16.7% over the past year.

Conclusion

Akamai’s price performance over the past year has been solid. Further, this partnership to assist mid and small businesses is expected to aid the company’s growth.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
JPMorgan Customers Unlock Frozen Stake in Russian Firms
Visa Launches Facial Verification Payments in the Middle East
Riot Blockchain Stock Declines Despite Higher Bitcoin Production