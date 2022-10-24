Will Microsoft (MSFT) Beat Earnings?

Like most tech stocks, Microsoft (MSFT) has experienced volatility all year long. The stock is down more than 27% year-to-date, and the company missed earnings in the last quarter.

For Q1 2023, which Microsoft will report on tomorrow, October 25, the earnings estimate has been increased since last quarter. Plus, 28 analysts have given the stock a Buy rating, reaching a consensus of Strong Buy on MSFT stock. With a 1.81 trillion market cap, and cash holdings that significantly exceed its debt, this company is solid.

Ahead of its earnings release, it’s useful to know how the company performed in recent quarters. Here’s a look at Microsoft’s earnings estimates vs. its actual earnings in the past three quarters.

Will Microsoft beat earnings tomorrow?