Microsoft (MSFT) Earnings are Tomorrow – And 28 Analysts Give it a “Buy”

Microsoft (MSFT) reports earnings tomorrow, October 25, after the market close. Of the 28 analysts who have given the stock a Buy rating in the past three months, 19 are rated as Top Analysts, meaning they have achieved high success rates.

Is Microsoft Stock Expected to Rise?

According to analysts, Microsoft is a Strong Buy. The average MSFT stock prediction is $314.58, implying an upside of 29.93%. Out of 31 recent analyst ratings, Microsoft boasts 28 Buys and only 3 Holds.

In another positive sign for the stock, MSFT has a Smart Score of nine, meaning that it’s likely to outperform the market.