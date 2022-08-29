tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
US English
UK English
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Will a Cheaper Plan Boost Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock?

Story Highlights

Netflix is considering launching its ad-supported subscription at cheaper rates compared to its legacy plan. The streaming giant aims to win back lost subscribers and add newer ones to its subscription platform, thereby boosting its stock’s trajectory.

Streaming giant Netflix (NFLX) is considering charging between $7-$9 for its new ad-support business, as per a Bloomberg report. Netflix hopes to increase its subscriber base with lower rates as inflation squeezes customers’ pockets.

The new advertising tier plan will be charged at nearly half its current rate of $15.49 per month, which is ad-free. Netflix plans to feature commercials of about four minutes per hour before and during the programs, but not after. This plan is expected to be released in the last three months of the year to at least a dozen geographies across the U.S. However, the full rollout of the new plan will take place next year.

Netflix has carefully curated the plan with limited commercial break time as compared to peers. This will ensure that customers are not overwhelmed with advertisements, while at the same time paying lesser for streaming their favorite shows and movies. Netflix has partnered with Microsoft (MSFT) as a technology partner for its ad-support business. As per media consultancy firm Ampere Analytics, the new ad-support business could add $8.5 billion annually to Netflix’s revenue (including subscription fees and sales) by 2027.

Unfortunately, Netflix saw its subscriber base decline by a whopping 970,000 in the second quarter of Fiscal 2022, adding to the 200,000 lost in Q1. The persistent inflationary pressures dug a hole in consumers’ pockets who preferred to either opt out of the premium streaming services or abstained from renewals.

For all these years, Netflix has won subscriber loyalty for its ad-free streaming offerings and subscribers did not mind paying a little premium for the services. However, customers have become budget-conscious lately and this has forced Netflix to drive down its subscription plans.

Is Netflix a Buy or Hold?

On TipRanks, NFLX stock has a Hold consensus rating. This is based on seven Buys, 19 Holds, and seven Sells. The average Netflix price forecast of $229.61 implies 2.8% upside potential to current levels. Meanwhile, the stock has lost a whopping 62.6% so far this year.

Ending Thoughts

Like every other premium offering, Netflix is facing subscriber losses. However, as several experts suggest, inflation has peaked and is on a downward trend now. Hopefully, with the headwinds behind and the new lower subscription plan, Netflix may be able to win back its lost subscribers.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer

More News & Analysis on NFLX

Why Has Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock’s Recovery Stalled?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhy Has Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock’s Recovery Stalled?
6d ago
NFLX
2 Stocks in Focus as Streaming Overtakes Cable TV
DIS
NFLX
Netflix Stock: Competitive Pressures are Just Getting Started
NFLX
More NFLX Latest News >

More News & Analysis on NFLX

Why Has Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock’s Recovery Stalled?
Stock Analysis & IdeasWhy Has Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) Stock’s Recovery Stalled?
6d ago
NFLX
2 Stocks in Focus as Streaming Overtakes Cable TV
Stock Analysis & Ideas2 Stocks in Focus as Streaming Overtakes Cable TV
10d ago
DIS
NFLX
Netflix Stock: Competitive Pressures are Just Getting Started
Stock Analysis & IdeasNetflix Stock: Competitive Pressures are Just Getting Started
13d ago
NFLX
More NFLX Latest News >

Latest News Feed

Ryan Cohen May be Inspected for Bed Bath & Beyond (NASDAQ:BBBY) Stock Sale
BBBY
Stock Market Today – Monday, August 29: What You Need to Know
NDX
SPX
Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) Launches Base Version of Model Y in Europe
TSLA
Dell Technologies Ceases Operations in Russia
DELL
These Stocks Are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday
PDD
CTLT
Meta Platforms (NASDAQ:META) Agrees to Settle Long-Overdue Cambridge Analytica Lawsuit
META
Walmart (NYSE:WMT) is Buying South Africa’s Massmart
WMT
Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) Stock: Pfizer Lawsuit Presents Opportunity and Challenge
PFE
MRNA
The Week Ahead in Earnings: AVGO, BBY and LULU in Focus
BBY
AVGO
More Market News >