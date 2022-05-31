tiprankstipranks
F
TTM
All News
Market News

Why Did Tata Motors & Ford Rise on Friday?

Story Highlights

Inorganic activities, including buying and selling of assets, help companies restructure their business portfolios for growth. It will be interesting to see how Tata Motors and Ford are going to benefit from each other.

F
TTM

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) intends to boost its electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities with the acquisition of one of the manufacturing facilities of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). The financial terms of the transaction have been kept under wraps.

Both the companies performed well in the market on Friday. While ADRs of Tata Motors inched up 0.7% to close at $28.19, shares of Ford Motor grew 3.9% to $13.63 on Friday.

Inside the Headlines

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), the electric vehicle arm of Tata Motors, and Ford India Private Limited (FIPL), the Indian unit of Ford Motor, are the two main parties involved in the transaction.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between TPEML, FIPL, and the Government of Gujarat (an Indian state) to acquire FIPL’s Sanand-based facility. The MOU will be followed by the signing of an agreement between the parties in the near future.

It is worth noting here that this transaction will include the Sanand facility’s machinery, equipment, land & buildings, manufacturing plant, and talented workforce. Also, TPEML will boost the facility’s capabilities by investing in equipment and machinery.

Stock Rating

Ford Motor has a Moderate Buy consensus rating on TipRanks based on eight Buys, nine Holds, and two Sells. Also, F’s average price target of $19.94 suggests 46.29% upside potential from current levels. Tata Motors doesn’t have a consensus rating on TipRanks.

While ADRs of Tata Motors have grown 29.37% over the past year, shares of Ford Motor have lost 8%.

Bloggers’ Stance

As per TipRanks, financial bloggers are 66% Bullish on TTM, in line with the sector average.

Meanwhile, 88% of financial bloggers are Bullish on F, compared to the sector average is 65%.

Conclusion

The acquisition is expected to be beneficial for TPEML, as it will enhance the company’s electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities.

Meanwhile, the deal is in sync with Ford Motor’s plans to refrain from making electric vehicles (for export purposes) in India.

Latest News Feed

Think Research Announces Record Q1 Revenue: Is It Worth Considering?
Shell Approves $2.5B Crux Gas Project off Australia
GB:SHEL
Greenlane Renewables Awarded New Contract from Repeat Customer
CA:GRN
EW Healthcare Partners Acquires TherapeuticsMD; TXMD Shares Surge 350%
TXMD
Will Unilever Triumph After Adding Nelson Peltz to Board?
UL
Blackstone’s Major Shareholder on a Thinning Spree
BX
TAAL Registers 9x Revenue Gain in Q1 ; Street Sees 207% Upside
TAAL
Ericsson & BT Enter Another 5G Deal
BT
ERIC
These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday
AUY
FRO
In this article:
F
TTM

