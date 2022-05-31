Why Did Tata Motors & Ford Rise on Friday?

Tata Motors Limited (NYSE: TTM) intends to boost its electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities with the acquisition of one of the manufacturing facilities of Ford Motor Company (NYSE: F). The financial terms of the transaction have been kept under wraps.

Both the companies performed well in the market on Friday. While ADRs of Tata Motors inched up 0.7% to close at $28.19, shares of Ford Motor grew 3.9% to $13.63 on Friday.

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited (TPEML), the electric vehicle arm of Tata Motors, and Ford India Private Limited (FIPL), the Indian unit of Ford Motor, are the two main parties involved in the transaction.

A Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between TPEML, FIPL, and the Government of Gujarat (an Indian state) to acquire FIPL’s Sanand-based facility. The MOU will be followed by the signing of an agreement between the parties in the near future.

It is worth noting here that this transaction will include the Sanand facility’s machinery, equipment, land & buildings, manufacturing plant, and talented workforce. Also, TPEML will boost the facility’s capabilities by investing in equipment and machinery.

The acquisition is expected to be beneficial for TPEML, as it will enhance the company’s electric vehicle manufacturing capabilities.

Meanwhile, the deal is in sync with Ford Motor’s plans to refrain from making electric vehicles (for export purposes) in India.

