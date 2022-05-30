Why Did Big Lots Stock Register a Big Fall?

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
Top Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend News
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipranks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto Stocks
Stock Ideas
Popular
TipRanks OriginalsMarket UpdatesEducation
Portfolio OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact UsCareers
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsData for Academic ResearchBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
In this article:
BIG
All News
Market News

Why Did Big Lots Stock Register a Big Fall?

Story Highlights

Big Lots reported weaker-than-expected Q1 results, significantly lagging both earnings and revenue estimates. The company also refrained from providing FY2023 EPS guidance.

In this article:
In this article:
BIG

Shares of American retailer Big Lots (NYSE: BIG) were down 12.1% on May 27 after it reported weaker-than-expected Q1 results, significantly lagging both earnings and revenue estimates due to a decline in comp sales.

Investors were further dissuaded as the company refrained from providing FY2023 EPS guidance, citing uncertainty in the current environment.

Q1 Miss

The company reported an adjusted loss of $0.39 per share, which was significantly worse than the street’s estimated earnings of $0.98 per share.

The bottom line fell massively short of the company’s guidance for net income per diluted share of $1.10 to $1.20 provided on March 3.

Further, net sales declined 15.4% year-over-year to $1.37 billion and also lagged the analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion.

The decline was a result of a 17% drop in comparable sales versus an 11.3% comparable sales last year.

Outlook

Based on the current uncertain environment, management refrained from providing earnings per share (EPS) guidance for FY2022.

For the second quarter, the company forecasts three-year comps to accelerate to positive mid-to-high single-digits, which implies mid-to-high single-digit negative comps versus 2021.

However, the company stated that net new stores will add about 150 bps of growth year-over-year.

CEO’s Comments

Big Lots CEO, Bruce Thorn, commented, “We expect the environment to remain challenging and we remain highly focused on managing the business prudently, which includes aggressively right-sizing our inventories over the course of Q2.”

He further added, “We are also accelerating SG&A cost reductions to generate over $70 million in additional savings this year. Further, we are strengthening our balance sheet by temporarily scaling back capital expenditures associated with new store openings and remodels.”

Wall Street’s Take

Following the Q1 miss, JPMorgan analyst Matthew Boss decreased the price target on Big Lots to $7 (74% downside potential) from $25 and reiterated a Sell rating.

Overall, the stock has a Moderate Sell consensus rating based on four Holds and four Sells. The average Big Lots price target of $28.13 implies 4.4% upside potential from current levels.

Conclusion

Big Lots shares have lost more than half of its market capitalization over the past year, significantly lagging the benchmark indices.

The company witnessed a significant slowdown in April, forcing it to increase markdowns.

Management thinks the slowdown was fueled by higher gas prices and overall rising inflation and remains focused on improving gross margin through various initiatives.

Investors should choose to keep a close watch on the performance going forward.

Read full Disclosure

Related News:
Dell Smashes Q1 Estimates; Shares Up 12%
Movado Group EPS Grows over 90%; Shares Jump 14.3%
Why Did Shares of Dollar Tree Gain 22%?  

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Full Disclaimer

Latest News Feed

Why Did Hibbett Gain 3% Despite Q1 Earnings Miss?
HIBB
Sears Stock Up on Reports of Stores Closing
Ross Gerber Tweets About ZIM’s Charm at Current Levels
ZIM
Will Investors Relish Toast Despite Insider Selling?
TOST
Tesla Plans to Expand Giga Berlin; Analysts See 22.5% Upside
TSLA
Weekly Market Review: Market Gains Ahead of Holiday
CRM
ADSK
5 Top Dividend Stocks for June 2022
CWH
MPW
Broadcom Posts Upbeat Q2 Results, Announces Much-Anticipated Deal
AVGO
Movado Group EPS Grows over 90%; Shares Jump 14.3%
MOV
In this article:
BIG

Latest News Feed

Why Did Hibbett Gain 3% Despite Q1 Earnings Miss?
HIBB
Sears Stock Up on Reports of Stores Closing
Ross Gerber Tweets About ZIM’s Charm at Current Levels
ZIM
Will Investors Relish Toast Despite Insider Selling?
TOST
Tesla Plans to Expand Giga Berlin; Analysts See 22.5% Upside
TSLA
Weekly Market Review: Market Gains Ahead of Holiday
CRM
ADSK
5 Top Dividend Stocks for June 2022
CWH
MPW
Broadcom Posts Upbeat Q2 Results, Announces Much-Anticipated Deal
AVGO
Movado Group EPS Grows over 90%; Shares Jump 14.3%
MOV