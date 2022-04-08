Why Did AngioDynamics Pop 9% Despite Mixed Q3 Results?

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Why Did AngioDynamics Pop 9% Despite Mixed Q3 Results?

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ: ANGO) shares gained 9% on April 7, after the company delivered mixed fiscal third-quarter results, but reiterated its FY2022 guidance well above analysts’ expectations.

Despite ongoing supply chain disruptions, procedural volume challenges and rising inflation, investors cheered the fact that the company managed to report a significant earnings beat.

AngioDynamics, Inc. is a leading medical technology company that provides industry-leading medical devices used around the world for the treatment of cancer and peripheral vascular disease.

Q3 Numbers

Adjusted earnings of $0.03 per share significantly beat analysts’ expectations of a loss of $0.01 per share. The company reported earnings of $0.02 per share for the prior-year period.

However, net sales jumped 3.9% year-over-year to $74 million, but lagged consensus estimates of $76.32 million.

The increase in revenues reflected a surge in Med Tech revenues, which increased 28.6% to $19.6 million, partially offset by a 2.8% decline in Med Device revenues.

On the downside, gross margin declined 190 bps year-over-year to 52.2% due to a tight labor market as well as higher raw materials, labor, and freight costs.

FY2022 Outlook

Based on robust Q3 earnings, management maintained financial guidance for FY2022.

The company continues to forecast adjusted earnings in the range of ($0.02)- $0.02 per share, while the consensus estimate is pegged at a loss of $0.01 per share.

Further, net sales are forecast to be in the range of $310 million to $315 million, against the consensus estimate of $313.7 million.

CEO Comments

AngioDynamics CEO, Jim Clemmer, commented, “Since mid-February, we have seen steady improvement in procedure volumes and remain confident in both the long-term growth trajectory of our portfolio and the strategic transformation of the Company.”

Analysts Recommendation

Consensus among analysts is a Moderate Buy based on two unanimous Buys. The average AngioDynamics price target of $33 implies 40.49% upside potential to current levels.

Conclusion

Beating the macro headwinds, AngioDynamics continued on its capacity enhancement initiatives, increasing its production hours by 20% during the quarter.

Management confidence was on full display with an earnings outlook ahead of the street. Furthermore, a robust backlog as well as persistent demand bode well for the stock in the coming months.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Uber to Expand Scope in the UK After License Win
CrowdStrike Arms Customers to Combat Cyber Threats
Murphy Oil Corporation Bumps up Quarterly Dividend by 17%