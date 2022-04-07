Murphy Oil Corporation Bumps up Quarterly Dividend by 17%

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Murphy Oil Corporation Bumps up Quarterly Dividend by 17%

Murphy Oil Corporation (NYSE: MUR) raised its quarterly dividend by 17% to $0.175 per share, which equates to an annual dividend of $0.70 per share.

Murphy Oil Corp. is a holding company engaged in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the Exploration and Production and Corporate and Other segments.

Following the announcement, shares of the company increased 1.6% on April 6 and traded close to its 52-week high at $40.52. Notably, shares of the company have gained over 135% in the past 12 months.

The dividend is payable on June 1 to shareholders on record as of May 16. The annual dividend of $0.70 per share now reflects a dividend yield of 1.7%.

Wall Street’s Take

Last week, Mizuho analyst Vincent Lovaglio increased the price target on Murphy Oil to $58 (43.14% upside potential) from $42 and reiterated a Buy rating on the shares.

Based on the increase in expected U.S. unconventional oil volume growth and the resulting expected increase in capital intensity, Lovaglio raised his long-term oil price forecast to $70 per barrel from $61, with the 2022-25 estimates higher by $16 per barrel on an average basis.

The Wall Street community is cautiously optimistic about the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on five Buys and three Holds. The average Murphy Oil price forecast of $42.13 implies 3.97% upside potential to current levels.

Investors Weigh In

TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that retail investors currently have a Very Positive stance on Murphy Oil, with a whopping 20% of investors increasing their exposure to MUR stock over the past 30 days.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Starbucks Interim CEO Suspends Share Buyback; Stock Down
Sage Jumps on Positive Data from SAGE-718 Trial
NIO Rises on Q1 Delivery Numbers  