Wendy’s Surprises with Lower Guidance & Increased Stock Buyback

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Wendy’s Surprises with Lower Guidance & Increased Stock Buyback

Wendy’s Co. (WEN) came up with a bitter-sweet surprise with its latest 8k filing on April 4, 2022. The company has updated its fiscal 2022 outlook, increased its share buyback program by $150 million, and completed its previous financing round of issuing $500 million in notes.

The company noted that the proceeds from the same would be used for “general corporate purposes, which may include funding for growth initiatives, return of capital to shareholders, and debt retirement.”

Following the news, Wendy’s stock closed up 1.3% at $21.98 on April 4.

Wendy’s is an American quick-service restaurant offering hamburgers and other related fast-food products. Despite persistent supply chain issues, labor challenges and logistics challenges, the company’s shares gained 8.3% over the past year.

Meanwhile, year-to-date, the WEN stock has lost 7.5% pulled down by inflationary pressures and rising input prices for its offerings.

Increases Stock Buyback and Lowers Guidance

In the regulatory filing, Wendy’s noted that its board of directors has authorized an increase to its existing share buyback program to $250 million, due to expire in February 2023.

Additionally, Wendy’s reduced its full-year fiscal 2022 adjusted earnings guidance to fall between $0.82 per share and $0.86 per share. The company had earlier forecast for the same to be in the range of $0.87 to $0.91 per share.

Moreover, the company is also reducing its cash flow from operations forecast to fall between $305 million and $325 million (from $320 million to $340 million). Similarly, free cash flows are now forecast to be between $214-$225 million, lower than the previous guide of $230-$240 million.

On the brighter side, Wendy’s maintained global systemwide sales growth to be between 6% to 8%.

Analyst View Post Update

Following Wendy’s update, Stifel Nicolaus analyst Chris O`Cull made minor tidbits to the model, reflecting the updated guidance but maintained a Hold rating and a $25 (13.7% upside potential) price target on the WEN stock.

The analyst expects further clarification of the usage of proceeds from the debt issuance in the Q1 earnings release, or in its upcoming Investor Day on June 9.

The other analysts on the Street have a cautiously optimistic view of the stock, with a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on eight Buys, five Holds, and one Sell. The average Wendy’s price forecast of $26.81 implies 24.93% upside potential to current levels.

Stock Investors

Notably, TipRanks’ Stock Investors tool shows that investor sentiment is currently Very Positive on Wendy’s, with 8.8% of portfolios tracked by TipRanks, increasing their exposure to WEN stock over the past 30 days.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Tesla Posts Upbeat Q1 Deliveries, On Track to Deliver 1M EVs in 2022
Why did SNAP Gain More Than 7% on Friday?
UPS Pushes Towards Carbon-Free Fleet