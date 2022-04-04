Tesla Posts Upbeat Q1 Deliveries, On Track to Deliver 1M EVs in 2022

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Tesla Posts Upbeat Q1 Deliveries, On Track to Deliver 1M EVs in 2022

American electric vehicle (EV) manufacturer Tesla, Inc. (TSLA) reported record deliveries for the first quarter of 2022, highlighting a superb start to the year. Despite persistent global supply chain issues, inflationary pressures, and factory shutdowns, Tesla’s fanbase has ensured that the company’s performance is not dimmed by any external factors.

Increasing gas prices and consumers’ enhanced awareness of their carbon print have propelled the EV industry, and Tesla remains one of the hot picks in the segment.

Tesla shares gained almost 57% over the past year, albeit losing 9.6% year-to-date amid the ongoing geopolitical environment.

Tesla Q1 Deliveries in Detail

Tesla delivered a total of 310,048 EVs in Q1FY22, and manufactured over 305,000 vehicles. The deliveries came in line with analyst predictions of about 310,000. The figure was revised downwards by analysts in late March due to ongoing challenges. Earlier, analysts had predicted a more optimistic number of 315,000 deliveries.

Of the total deliveries, Tesla delivered 295,324 Model 3 and Model Y cars. Meanwhile, Model S and Model X deliveries stood at 14,724 in the quarter.

Bowing to inflationary pressures, Tesla even hiked the prices of its vehicles twice by around $12,500, yet it did not hamper the company’s deliveries.

1M Deliveries in 2022

Tesla has the ambitious target of delivering 1 million EVs by 2022. In 2021, Tesla was almost close to the target, delivering 936,000 cars through two active plants in Fremont and Shanghai.

Tesla has already started deliveries from its Berlin Gigafactory in March this year, and Giga Texas is close to delivering its first cars to customers. Both these plants will add to production at Fremont and China, enabling Tesla to reach its targeted deliveries in 2022.

With solid Q1 deliveries, Tesla has already made one-third of its slated figure for the year. The only hindrance could be the continued stoppage of its Shanghai factory caused by the nationwide lockdown due to the Omicron variant.

Yet, five days after the Shanghai factory shut down was initiated, the company has stated that it will not be able to resume production today, on April 4.

Peer Comparison

As per a TrueCar report, Tesla was the only EV maker to register a positive growth rate from March 2021 to February 2022. Tesla registered 93.2% growth over the period, while the other EV makers all registered losses. Tesla even beats the industry average in terms of all major valuation metrics.

Ford’s (F) deliveries fell 27.6% and General Motors (GM) lost 16.5%. Meanwhile, Volkswagen registered its biggest fall of 44.3%. Kia was the only other EV maker to witness a lower than 10% fall in deliveries in the same period.

Analysts’ View

Calling Tesla’s Q1 delivery “better than feared” Wedbush analyst Daniel Ives maintained a Buy rating on the stock with a price target of $1,400, which implies 29.1% upside potential to current levels.

Ives attributed the China shutdowns and logistics issues for delivering autos to Europe as two major reasons for the subdued Q1 numbers, which the Street had earlier projected to be higher.

Commenting on his optimistic view on TSLA, Ives said, “We believe roughly 20k-25k units were pushed out of 1Q into 2Q due to the logistical and factory issues which make this underlying demand number still look strong with a robust trajectory for the rest of 2022.”

Overall, the TSLA stock commands a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on 15 Buys, five Holds, and six Sells. The average Tesla price target of $1,014.04 implies 6.5% downside potential to current levels.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Blackberry Slips 3.8% Despite Upbeat Q4 Results
GM, Ford Idling Their Michigan Plants over Parts Shortage
Analysts Bullish on Gildan Despite Volatile Performance