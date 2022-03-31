Vir Soars 15% on Index Inclusion?

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Vir Soars 15% on Index Inclusion?

Shares of Vir Biotechnology (VIR) surged 14.8% on Wednesday after S&P Global announced plans to include the stock in S&P SmallCap 600 index, effective April 4.

Based in San Francisco, CA, Vir Biotechnology provides technologies to treat and prevent infectious diseases. VIR stock has tanked 34.2% so far this year.

More Room for Upside?

The company is actively conducting trials on several infectious disease treatments, including chronic hepatitis B virus. Data from trials of VIR-2218 in combination with VIR-3434 are likely to be reported in the first half of this year itself.  

Also, in the first quarter of 2022, Vir is likely to have reaped benefit from sales of sotrovimab, its monoclonal antibody drug against Omicron BA.2 variant. Though, the company faced a setback last week when FDA deemed the dosage ineffective against the variant, Vir along with its partner GlaxoSmithKline is working on data supporting higher dosage of sotrovimab.

Further, a Reuters article reported that Vir is in talks with the researchers to find a cure for long COVID, i.e., in cases where symptoms are lasting longer that three months.

Stock Rating

Following the news, H.C. Wainwright analyst Patrick Trucchio maintained a Buy rating on Vir but reduced the price target to $200 from $300. The new price target implies 671.9% upside potential from current levels.

The analyst is disappointed with the FDA’s update that limited the use of sotrovimab emergency use authorization (EUA) in some U.S. regions due to the BA.2 Omicron sub-variant.

“Dialogue between Vir and collaboration partner GlaxoSmithKline and the FDA continue and could include the potential for sotrovimab to retain its authorization at a higher dose of 1 gram (vs. the authorized dose of 500 mg), though at this time it is unknown when an update from the FDA on the higher dose is expected,” he added.

The rest of the Street is cautiously optimistic about the stock and has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on two Buys and two Holds. Vir Biotechnology’s average price target of $79.50 implies 206.8% upside potential to current levels.

Insider Transactions

Based on the recent corporate insider activity, sentiments seem very negative. This means that over the past quarter there has been an increase in insiders selling their shares of VIR.

Download the TipRanks mobile app now 

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Citi’s India Divestment Plan Takes Shape
BioNTech’s Q4 Earnings Impress Investors
Will DTE and Lyft Partnership Benefit EV Drivers?