United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Prepares to Avoid Snarls on July 4

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksTechnical Analysis ScreenerStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Technical Analysis Screener
New
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Prepares to Avoid Snarls on July 4

Story Highlights

United Airlines is trying to find ways to avoid the cancellations and delays faced last week at the Newark airport for the upcoming American Independence Day holiday.

American air carrier United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) is strategizing ways to avoid the cancellations and delays in air travel witnessed last week at the Newark hub, especially for the 4th of July. As per a Wall Street Journal report, CEO Scott Kirby wrote to employees on July 1 that UAL is working with the respective authorities at the New York and New Jersey airports to open more gates for carriers to avoid long waiting hours on the taxiways as well as cancellations. Even so, one of America’s four largest carriers has decided to reduce or alter flight schedules near the hub to avoid such snarls, especially during thunderstorm season.

Storms Clouded Flight Routes

Severe storms restricted air travel around the Newark belt with the Newark Liberty International Airport, reducing the number of takeoffs by 60% to 75% for a couple of days last week. With the 4th of July approaching, United is struggling to clear the backlogs of last week and plan efficiently for the holiday. As per the flight tracking website, FlightAware on Friday, June 30, United delayed 45% of its flights and canceled another 8%. As per data from the Transportation Security Administration, roughly 2.9 million passengers passed through U.S. airports on that day. Kirby is also blaming the understaffing at the air traffic controller facility at the New York airport for the disruptions.

United is reaching out to troubled passengers from last week who were stranded at the airports overnight. As a compensation measure, the airline is offering these affected passengers 30,000 frequent flier miles. As of today, United is in a better position, with only 2% of flights delayed and only 1% of flights canceled.

Kirby went on to state that some events, like the ones that created a blockage last week, are out of the airlines’ control. However, United will try to plan a way to maneuver such situations in a better way in the future. This is the first time United Airlines has faced such massive cancellations and delays after post-COVID-19 travel demand boomed. Kirby also acknowledged that United needs to overhaul its crew scheduler technology to automatically assign new flight schedules to flight attendants and pilots in times of duress like these. He wrote, “We still have far too much manual work—that’s not acceptable.”

What is the Future of UAL?

Recently, the International Air Transport Association (IATA) predicted a significant upswing in net profits and a resurgence in passenger demand, signaling a positive trajectory for the global aviation sector in 2023. Having said that, Wall Street remains cautiously optimistic about United’s stock.

On TipRanks, United has a Moderate Buy consensus rating based on seven Buys, four Holds, and one Sell rating. Also, the average United Airlines price forecast of $62.15 implies 13.3% upside potential from current levels. Meanwhile, UAL stock has gained 47.5% year-to-date.

Moreover, investors looking for the most accurate and most profitable analyst for UAL could follow TD Cowen analyst Helane Becker. Copying her trades on this stock and holding each position for one year could result in 77% of your transactions generating a profit, with an average return of an impressive 30.08% per trade.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on UAL

Airline Stocks Soar; Analysts Most Bullish on DAL, ULCC
Stock Analysis & IdeasAirline Stocks Soar; Analysts Most Bullish on DAL, ULCC
3d ago
AAL
DAL
United Airlines canceled 22% of scheduled flights in recent days, WaPo reports
UAL
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Holds the FAA Accountable for Flight Cancellations
UAL
More UAL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on UAL

Airline Stocks Soar; Analysts Most Bullish on DAL, ULCC
Stock Analysis & IdeasAirline Stocks Soar; Analysts Most Bullish on DAL, ULCC
3d ago
AAL
DAL
United Airlines canceled 22% of scheduled flights in recent days, WaPo reports
The FlyUnited Airlines canceled 22% of scheduled flights in recent days, WaPo reports
4d ago
UAL
United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Holds the FAA Accountable for Flight Cancellations
Market NewsUnited Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Holds the FAA Accountable for Flight Cancellations
5d ago
UAL
More UAL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >