United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Holds the FAA Accountable for Flight Cancellations

tiprankstipranks
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders StocksStock ScreenerCompare StocksPenny Stock ScreenerTop Product Insights Stocks
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst RatingsTrending StocksTop Gainers/Losers/Most ActiveDividend StocksChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic CalendarIPO CalendarMarket Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF CenterETF ScreenerTop ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFsTop ETFs by AUMTop Gainers/Losers/Most Active
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFsNasdaq 100 Index ETFsS&P 500 Sector ETFsBond ETFsCommodity ETFsCurrency ETFsIndustry ETFs
Best Dividend StocksBest High Yield Dividend StocksDividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns ComparisonDividend Calendar
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
My PortfolioMy WatchlistMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF NewsGlobal Markets NewsExpert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsMarket BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
Education
TipRanks LabsWebinar CenterGlossaryFAQs
About Us
About TipRanksTipRanks CommunityCareersContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
ETF Center
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
SPY
AMZN
QQQ
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Stock Ideas
Top Analyst Stocks
Popular
Top Smart Score Stocks
Popular
Top Insiders Stocks
Stock Screener
Compare Stocks
Penny Stock Screener
Top Product Insights Stocks
Options Profit Calculator
New
Daily Updates
Daily Analyst Ratings
Trending Stocks
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top Stock Losers
Most Active Stocks
Dividend Stocks
ChatGPT Stocks
New
Calendars
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
IPO Calendar
Market Holidays
ETF Research Tools
ETF Center
ETF Screener
New
Top ETFs by Upside
New
Top ETFs by Smart Score
New
Compare ETFs
Top ETFs by AUM
ETFs On the Move
Top Gainers/Losers/Most Active
Top ETF Losers
Most Active ETFs
ETF Ideas
S&P 500 Index ETFs
Nasdaq 100 Index ETFs
S&P 500 Sector ETFs
Bond ETFs
Commodity ETFs
Currency ETFs
Industry ETFs
Best Dividend Stocks
Best High Yield Dividend Stocks
Dividend Aristocrats
New
Dividend Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Returns Comparison
Dividend Calendar
Crypto Center
Bitcoin
Ethereum
Top Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top-Performing Corporate Insiders
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Research Firms
Top Individual Investors
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Stock Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
ETF News
Global Markets News
Expert Spotlight
TipRanks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
Education
TipRanks Labs
Webinar Center
Glossary
FAQs
About Us
About TipRanks
TipRanks Community
Careers
Contact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise Solutions
Best Online Brokers
Become an Affiliate
Follow Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) Holds the FAA Accountable for Flight Cancellations

Story Highlights

United Airlines has criticized the FAA following the occurrence of severe storms, which led to widespread flight cancellations in recent days. On the positive side, the stock reached a new 52-week high yesterday due to growing optimism about the aviation industry.

United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL) considers the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) at fault for the recent aircraft cancellations. The airline holds the agency responsible, stating that air traffic control problems arising from a shortage of staff exacerbated the disruptions caused by severe storms in the New York region.

According to flight monitoring platform FlightAware, United Airlines had to cancel a total of 1,694 flights between June 25 and June 27. Additionally, as of now, 255 flights, which account for almost 9% of today’s scheduled flights, have been canceled by the airline.

It is worth noting that in March, the FAA issued a notification regarding a potential shortage of air traffic controllers at its New York facility, which could potentially affect summer travel. The agency mentioned that it had only reached 54% of its staffing target for certified professional controllers at that time.

United CEO Scott Kirby intends to discuss with the FAA and the Department of Transportation measures that can prevent similar flight disruptions during the summer season.

UAL Stock – New 52-Week High

Yesterday, UAL stock hit a new 52-week high of $56.44. This stock’s upward trajectory indicates positive investor sentiment and reflects growing confidence in the company’s performance and outlook for the aviation industry.

The strong rebound in travel interest has fueled investor optimism, resulting in a notable increase in the stock values of airline companies. Kirby recently said leisure demand was very robust, which more than makes up for the lack of business travel.

Is UAL a Good Stock to Buy?

Of the six top analysts covering United in the past three months, four have a Buy rating and two suggest a Hold. Overall, the stock scores a Moderate Buy consensus rating. Meanwhile, the average UAL stock price target stands at $67.60, implying upside potential of 20.7%. Shares are up 50.6% year-to-date.

It is noteworthy that these top analysts have an impressive history of helping investors generate massive returns from their recommendations. Moreover, each analyst has a remarkable success rate.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More

More News & Analysis on UAL

Buttigieg cautions of flight delays as 5G deadline looms, WSJ reports
The FlyButtigieg cautions of flight delays as 5G deadline looms, WSJ reports
2d ago
AAL
ALK
United Airlines price target raised to $50 from $43 at BofA
UAL
United Airlines selects Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to Power 120 Airbus
RTX
UAL
More UAL Latest News >

More News & Analysis on UAL

Buttigieg cautions of flight delays as 5G deadline looms, WSJ reports
The FlyButtigieg cautions of flight delays as 5G deadline looms, WSJ reports
2d ago
AAL
ALK
United Airlines price target raised to $50 from $43 at BofA
The FlyUnited Airlines price target raised to $50 from $43 at BofA
2d ago
UAL
United Airlines selects Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to Power 120 Airbus
The FlyUnited Airlines selects Pratt & Whitney GTF engines to Power 120 Airbus
9d ago
RTX
UAL
More UAL Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >