Undisclosed Investor Sells More than 5% Stake in Germany’s Two Biggest Lenders – Report

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Undisclosed Investor Sells More than 5% Stake in Germany’s Two Biggest Lenders – Report

Shares of Germany’s top two lenders fell sharply in Frankfurt on Tuesday morning after Morgan Stanley notified investors on Monday of an undisclosed investor dumping the stocks.

At the close of U.S. trade on Monday, Deutsche Bank (DB) ended the day 6.4% lower at $11.99, while Commerzbank (CRZBY) had lost 3.14% to close at $7.26.

By mid-morning on Tuesday, Deutsche Bank had dropped almost 10%, while Commerzbank was trading over 8% lower in Frankfurt.

According to a note announcing the sale, 116 million Deutsche Bank shares and 72.5 million Commerzbank shares amounting to more than 5% of both companies were put up for sale, resulting in proceeds of 1.75 billion euros ($1.9 billion) for the investor.

Speculation over who the undisclosed seller could be has led investors to Capital Group of Los Angeles, however, a spokesperson for the firm declined to comment.

Capital Group holds sizeable stakes in both companies, having increased its holdings in Deutsche Bank in November 2021, and in Commerzbank in October 2020, to more than 5%.

U.S. private equity firm Cerberus has also recently been offloading its holdings in the two German lenders as both banks attempt to implement turnaround strategies.

Both Deutsche Bank and Commerzbank assured investors that they are confident their strategies moving forward would prove effective in challenging times.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Apple Stock Expected to Rise on After Shifting Manufacturing to India
Mercedes-Benz Updates Carbon Neutral Plan
Shopify Woos Investors With Stock Split