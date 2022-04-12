Mercedes-Benz Gets Greener; Street Says Buy

tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTV
POPULAR:
AMCBABAAAPLTSLANIOAMZNNVDABitcoinEarnings CalendarStock ScreenerTrending StocksU.S. MarketsTop StocksMy Watchlist
Smart Score StocksAnalysts' Top StocksInsiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending StocksFastest Growing Websites
New
Penny StocksU.S. MarketsMarket Movers
Expert CenterMy ExpertsTop FirmsTop Wall Street AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Individual Investors
Stock ScreenerStock ComparisonDividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock RatingsDaily Insider Transactions
OverviewMy HoldingsMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd Insights
Earnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
IPO CalendarStock Market Holidays
LatestIdeas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks NewsPenny Stocks NewsFAANG Stocks NewsTipRanks LabsCrypto Stocks
About TipRanksFor BusinessCareersBecome an AffiliateEducation CenterReviewsContact Us
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

Mercedes-Benz Gets Greener; Street Says Buy

According to a report published by Reuters, Mercedes-Benz Group AG (DDAIF) plans to cut its CO2 emissions by 50% by the end of this decade. This is in addition to its existing goal of becoming carbon neutral by 2039.

Additionally, by 2030, the company plans to meet 70% of its energy needs through renewable energy sources, compared to the current 45%-50%.

Joerg Burzer, the Production Chief at Mercedes-Benz, said, “Around 15% of this energy should come from solar and wind plants on or linked to Mercedes-Benz’ own sites.”

The luxury carmaker plans to source the remaining energy through Power Purchase Agreements (PPAs). Under these agreements, Mercedes-Benz will pay power companies to generate energy.

Burzer said the company is in advanced talks to buy wind energy worth €1 billion by 2025 through PPAs.

About Mercedes-Benz

Germany-based Mercedes-Benz manufactures and sells cars, trucks, buses and vans under the brands Mercedes-Benz Cars, Daimler Trucks, Mercedes-Benz Vans and Daimler Buses. It also offers financial services through its Daimler Financial Services business.

DDAIF stock lost 1.8% on Monday to close at $67.27.

Price Target

Overall, the stock has a Strong Buy consensus rating based on 13 Buys and two Holds. DDAIF’s average price target of $96.74 implies 43.8% upside potential. Shares have lost 20.1% over the past three months.

Blogger Opinions

TipRanks data shows that financial blogger opinions are 87% Bullish on Mercedes-Benz, compared to the sector average of 68%.

Conclusion

With an increased number of consumers becoming aware of the harmful impacts of greenhouse gases on the environment, the adoption of renewable energy sources is what the future holds. Mercedes-Benz’s aim of becoming carbon neutral by 2039 is a step in the right direction. The company’s halfway target of reducing CO2 emissions by 50% by 2030 only shows its commitment to the plan.

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust. 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure

Related News:
Moderna Recalls 764,900 COVID-19 Doses in Europe
Strong Beginning Expected for Silicon Motion
Zynex Releases Q1 Expectations