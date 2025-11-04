U.S. Stock Futures Edge Lower Even as Palantir (PLTR) Delivers Solid Q3 Results

U.S. stock futures were lower Monday night after a mixed trading session. Palantir (PLTR) stock edged up less than 1% in after-hours trading following a strong Q3 report and upbeat guidance, thanks to growth in its AI business. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) were down 0.73%, 0.39%, and 0.52%, respectively, at 12:13 a.m. EST on November 4.

In the regular trading session, stocks closed mixed as investors geared up for a busy week of earnings and job data. The Nasdaq Composite and the S&P 500 rose 0.5% and 0.2%, respectively, while the Dow Jones slipped 0.5%.

Looking ahead, investors are awaiting key earnings reports from Advanced Micro Devices (AMD), Super Micro Computer (SMCI), Rivian (RIVN), Uber (UBER), Pfizer (PFE), and Pinterest (PINS). It must be noted that no major economic reports are expected to be released tomorrow due to the ongoing U.S. government shutdown.

