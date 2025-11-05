U.S. Stock Futures Down as Tech Sell-Off Drags Wall Street Lower

U.S. stock futures were lower Tuesday night after a rough day on Wall Street. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the S&P 500 (SPX), and the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) were down 1.03%, 0.65%, and 0.22%, respectively, at 9:40 p.m. EST on November 4.

Earlier in the day, all three major indexes closed lower. The S&P 500, the Nasdaq Composite, and the Dow dropped 1.2%, 2%, and 0.5%, respectively, as investors were worried over valuations in the high-growth Technology sector.

With several government reports delayed due to the ongoing shutdown, investors are turning to limited data for clues on the economy. On Wednesday, the ADP private payrolls report, weekly mortgage applications, and ISM services data will be closely monitored.

Meanwhile, earnings season rolls on, with McDonald’s (MCD) set to report before the market opens tomorrow. Also, several major companies such as IonQ (IONQ), Qualcomm (QCOM), Lucid (LCID), AMC (AMC), Robinhood (HOOD), and Snap (SNAP) will report results later in the day.

