U.S. Stock Futures Dip as Investors Digest Earnings and Trade News

U.S. stock futures edged lower Wednesday night as investors reviewed several third-quarter earnings releases and developments in U.S.-China trade relations. Futures on the Nasdaq 100 (NDX), the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), and the S&P 500 Index (SPX) were down 0.24%, 0.7%, and 0.05%, respectively, at 8:39 p.m. EDT on October 22.

Elevate Your Investing Strategy:

Take advantage of TipRanks Premium at 50% off! Unlock powerful investing tools, advanced data, and expert analyst insights to help you invest with confidence.

In Wednesday’s regular session, the S&P 500, the Dow Jones, and the Nasdaq Composite fell 0.5%, 0.7%, and 0.9%, respectively. The fall came amid the ongoing U.S. government shutdown and renewed U.S.-China trade tensions.

Looking ahead, Friday’s CPI report could influence the Federal Reserve’s monetary policy decision. On the earnings front, several key companies such as Intel (INTC), Ford (F), Honeywell (HON), and American Airlines (AAL) are scheduled to report quarterly numbers tomorrow.

Stay ahead of macro events with our up-to-the-minute Economic Calendar — filter by impact, country, and more.

Disclaimer & DisclosureReport an Issue