Twitter vs. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA); Musk’s Babies Vying for Attention

tiprankstipranks
Top Stocks
U.S. Stock Market OverviewTop Analyst StocksTop Smart Score StocksTop Insiders Stocks
Popular
Stock ScreenerTop Online Growth Stocks
New
Trending StocksPenny Stock Screener
Dividend Investing
Dividend CalculatorDividend Yield Calculator
New
Dividend StocksDividend NewsDividend Calendar
Stock Comparison
NFT Stocks
Popular
Oil StocksBest Value StocksAirline StocksElectric Vehicle StocksFAANG StocksWallStreetBets StocksBank StocksCompare More Stocks…
Calendars
IPO CalendarEarnings CalendarDividend CalendarEconomic Calendar
New
Market HolidaysDaily Analyst RatingsDaily Insider Trading
My ExpertsTop AnalystsTop Financial BloggersTop-Performing Corporate InsidersTop Hedge Fund ManagersTop Research FirmsTop Individual Investors
Stock Market NewsStock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert SpotlightTipRanks LabsEarnings Reports InsightsPre-Market BreakdownsDividend Stock NewsCrypto News
My PortfolioMy PerformanceMy Portfolio AnalysisCrowd InsightsMy Watchlist
About Us
About TipRanksContact Us
Working with TipRanks
Enterprise SolutionsTools for Trading PlatformsData for Hedge FundsBest Online BrokersBecome an Affiliate
Follow Us
NewsSmart PortfolioExpert Center
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto News
Dividend Stocks
My Portfolio
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Market News
Stock Analysis & Ideas
Popular
Expert Spotlight
Tipranks Labs
Earnings Reports Insights
Pre-Market Breakdowns
Dividend Stock News
Crypto News
About TipRanks
For Business
Become an Affiliate
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
Market News

Twitter vs. Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA); Musk’s Babies Vying for Attention

Story Highlights

On one hand, Musk is spending most of his time at Twitter HQ in San Francisco, struggling to keep the company afloat. On the other hand, Tesla shareholders feel neglected by the CEO and vie for his immediate attention.

Billionaire Elon Musk is facing yet another challenge at Twitter. The fate of the $3 billion worth of unsecured loan taken to buy out the social media platform presents Musk with a new obstacle. At the same time, shares of Musk’s electric vehicle (EV) company Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA) continue to suffer as a result of Musk’s increased focus on newly acquired Twitter.

As per Bloomberg, banks that financed the loan, including Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) are reportedly considering switching the unsecured debt for margin loans backed by Musk-owned Tesla shares. This would simply mean the loan would stop hanging over Twitter’s head and shift to Musk’s private balance sheet.

The swap would reduce Twitter’s annual interest expenses, which amount to $1.2 billion, giving the ailing company room to breathe. Meanwhile, these discussions remain secret, and no clarity is achieved on the terms and conditions of the new loan.

Surprisingly, while these talks are doing the rounds, Musk himself has stated that taking up margin loans during uncertain macroeconomic situations is a very risky proposition. Thankfully, the Tesla CEO does acknowledge the overhang on Tesla stock associated with the margin loans.

“When there are macroeconomic risks, it is generally wise to avoid using margin loans on any company, as stocks may move in ways that are decoupled from their long-term potential,” Musk replied to a question on Twitter.

Having claimed that he has overpaid for the microblogging site, Musk and his team are under immense pressure to turn around Twitter and strengthen its financial position. On the other hand, the Twitter overhang continues to pressurize TSLA stock. Year to date, the stock has lost 56.6%.

Is Tesla Stock a Buy, Sell, or Hold?

On TipRanks, Tesla stock has a Moderate Buy consensus rating. This is based on 18 Buys, eight Holds, and two Sell ratings. Also, the average Tesla price target of $303.72 implies 75.1% upside potential to current levels. TSLA stock is currently trading at a nearly 57% discount to its all-time high of $402.67 marked on January 4, 2022.

Disclosure

Tired of arriving late to the Big Returns Party?​
Most investors don’t have major gainers like TSLA or NVDA on their radar from the start.
The profusion of opinions on social media and financial blogs makes it impossible to distinguish between real growth potential and pure hype.
​​For the past decade, we have developed and perfected technology designed to help private investors, just like you, find the best opportunities, with the greatest upside potential, in any financial climate.​
Learn More
Disclaimer
Videos

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Leads the Pack in EV Sales in China
Market NewsTesla Leads the Pack in EV Sales in China
23h ago
NIO
LI
Interest rates, slow economy weigh on U.S. auto dealers, Cox Automotive says
F
GM
Notable open interest changes for December 7th
BAC
CCL
More TSLA Latest News >
Videos

More News & Analysis on TSLA

Tesla Leads the Pack in EV Sales in China
Market NewsTesla Leads the Pack in EV Sales in China
23h ago
NIO
LI
Interest rates, slow economy weigh on U.S. auto dealers, Cox Automotive says
The FlyInterest rates, slow economy weigh on U.S. auto dealers, Cox Automotive says
2d ago
F
GM
Notable open interest changes for December 7th
The FlyNotable open interest changes for December 7th
2d ago
BAC
CCL
More {slug} Latest News >

Latest News Feed

More Market News >