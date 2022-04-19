These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Tuesday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Tuesday’s biggest pre-market stock movements.

Mixed market sentiment on company-specific news and other variables seem to have dominated today’s stock market. Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below.

5 Biggest Movers

System1, Inc. (SST) was the biggest laggard in pre-market trading, as the stock plunged almost 28% at the time of writing. There is no business-specific news to explain the trading frenzy. The company develops technology and data science to operate a responsive acquisition marketing platform.

American Campus Communities, Inc. (ACC) was the biggest gainer in pre-market trading, climbing 13% at the time of writing. Positive sentiment followed the acquisition news, under which asset manager Blackstone (BX) agreed to buy the largest developer, owner, and manager of student housing communities in the U.S. for about $12.8 billion, including debt.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (ACAD) declined around 7.6% in pre-market trading at last watch, after recording losses of 4.52% at Monday’s close. Negative sentiment followed the top-line results from the Phase 2 clinical trial, designed to evaluate the efficacy and safety of ACP-044 for acute pain following bunionectomy surgery. The trial failed to meet the primary endpoint.

Zendesk, Inc. (ZEN) jumped 6.4% in pre-market trading at last glance. It provides software-as-a-service products related to customer support, sales, and other customer communications. Positive sentiment followed the news of the expected potential sale of the company. It has been reported that Zendesk is in discussions with adviser Qatalyst Partners, and possible buyers, including software companies and private equity firms, have been approached for the sale.

Plug Power Inc. (PLUG), an American company engaged in the development of hydrogen fuel cell systems, completes the list. It increased 5.75% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. Plug Power inked a deal with Walmart Inc. (WMT) to deliver up to 20 tons per day of liquid green hydrogen. The hydrogen-powered solutions will help to enhance productivity improvements for Walmart’s operations by providing power to trucks at its distribution and fulfillment centers in the U.S.

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon market open. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers…

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure