All News

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movements.

Today’s stock market is influenced by a decline in Bitcoin’s value, prospective acquisition news, SEC rejections, and other variables.

Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers page, we’ve identified the top 5 pre-market stock movers below.

5 Biggest Movers

In the pre-market session, Kohl’s (KSS), an American department store retailer, was one of the top gainers. On Monday, the stock jumped 28% in pre-market trading and is now trading at $60. According to reports, Kohl’s has been approached by private equity company Sycamore Partners about a possible takeover bid, resulting in a rise in the stock price.

Then there’s Rush Street Interactive (RSI), an online casino and sports betting company whose stock dropped 14% in pre-market trading to $8 at the time of writing. There has been no fundamental news to support the stock’s collapse, so the explanation for the drop remains unknown.

Meanwhile, Opko Health (OPK), a healthcare company, fell 12.5% in pre-market trading on Monday and is now trading at $3.7. The decline comes after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) issued a Complete Response Letter (CRL) regarding somatrogon’s Biologics License Application (BLA) to treat growth hormone deficiency (GHD) in pediatric patients. Opko Health is developing somatrogon in conjunction with Pfizer (PFE).

In pre-market trading, Microstrategy (MSTR), a corporate analytics and software services firm, saw its stock fall 11.4%. MicroStrategy’s Bitcoin accounting techniques were rejected by the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), causing the stock to decline.

Marathon Digital Holdings (MARA), a bitcoin miner, completes the list. In pre-market activity on Monday, the stock was trading at $20, down 9.8%. Though no specific statement has been made to explain today’s price drop, it might be the effect of falling bitcoin prices.

Continue to watch this space. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers…

Download the TipRanks mobile app now.

To find good ideas for stocks trading at attractive valuations, visit TipRanks’ Best Stocks to Buy, a newly launched tool that unites all of TipRanks’ equity insights.

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure.