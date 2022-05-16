These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Monday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Monday’s biggest pre-market stock movements.

Amid the ongoing tough environment, mixed market sentiment on earnings releases, company-specific issues, and other variables seem to have dominated today’s stock market. Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top five pre-market stock movers, as detailed below.

5 Biggest Movers

Carvana Co. (CVNA), an e-commerce platform for buying and selling used cars in the United States, was the biggest gainer in pre-market trading, jumping around 10.5% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. Positive sentiment followed the announcement of the company’s plan focused on three main points including, growing retail units and revenue, enhancing total gross profit per unit, and operating leverage excellence.

Meanwhile, Wix.com Ltd. (WIX) plunged around 9.4% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. A wider-than-expected first-quarter 2022 loss and bleak outlook rose investor anxiety despite upbeat revenues. For Q2 2022, the company forecasts revenue in the range of $342 million to $346 million, down from the consensus estimate of $356 million. For 2022, revenue is expected to land between $1.396 billion and $1.434 billion, falling short of analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Wix is an Israeli software company, which provides cloud-based web development services.

Monday.com Ltd. (MNDY), a cloud-based platform that allows users to create their own applications and work management software, decreased 5.5% in pre-market trading at last check after recording gains of 10.7% at Friday’s close. The company reported upbeat first-quarter 2022 results but guidance depicted slower growth. For Q2 2022, total revenue is expected in the range of $117 million to $119 million, which represents year-over-year growth of 66% to 69%. Additionally, for 2022, the company expects total revenue to land between $488 million and $492 million, representing a growth of 58% to 60% on a year-over-year basis.

Healthcare services company HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) gained 6.8% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. It seems that investor optimism rose on the recent appointment of Keith Zimmerman as the president of the company’s MidAmerica Division, effective June 13. According to Jon Foster, the President of HCA Healthcare’s American Group, “Keith has a track record of strong physician collaboration and a laser focus on clinical quality. His past experience and proven leadership skills will serve him well in his new role.”

Technology-enabled healthcare services company Nutex Health, Inc. (NUTX) completes the list. It dropped 4% in pre-market trading at last glance, after jumping more than 22% at Friday’s close. The company reported strong first-quarter 2022 results for the pre-merger company. Net revenue of $6.2 million was reported, significantly up from $2 million recorded in the same quarter last year. The net loss reported was $16.8 million, up from $4.5 million in the prior-year quarter. As of March 31, 2022, Nutex had total assets of $83.3 million, which included cash and cash equivalents of $12.7 million.

Continue to watch this space for possible volatility upon the market opens. Tomorrow, we’ll have another up-to-date piece on stock Pre-Market Movers…

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure