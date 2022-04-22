These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movements.

Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top 5 pre-market stock movers, as detailed below.

5 Biggest Movers

Global apparel retailer The Gap, Inc. (GPS) was the biggest laggard in the pre-market trading session, declining around 12.7% at the time of writing. Negative sentiment followed the announcement of the departure of the CEO of Gap’s Old Navy division, Nancy Green. Also, the company decreased its net sales guidance for the first quarter of Fiscal 2022, citing “execution challenges” within its Old Navy business. Gap now expects a low-to mid-teens year-over-year fall in net sales.

Meanwhile, Chinese ride-hailing giant DiDi Global, Inc. (DIDI) had surged around 6% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. The rise in price followed a more than 9% drop at yesterday’s close. Heightened uncertainty surrounding the company after facing opposition from Chinese Government officials over proposed penalties by the Cyberspace Administration of China raised investor anxiety.

Shares of aluminum producer Century Aluminum Company (CENX) were up 5.1% in the pre-market session at last watch, following an 11.6% fall at Thursday’s close. Though there is no fundamental news to explain the trading frenzy, it seems that expectations about the upcoming earnings release (to be reported on April 28) are making some noise.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) had lost around 5% in pre-market trading at last glance despite upbeat first-quarter 2022 results, which surpassed analysts’ expectations for both earnings and revenues. The manufacturer of robotic-assisted products to improve clinical results for patients through minimally invasive surgery recorded a lower quarterly gross margin, impacted by elevated logistics costs and manufacturing inefficiencies.

Switzerland-headquartered Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) rounded off the list. Shares of the manufacturer of computer peripherals and software plunged 4.7% and look set to open around $66.80. There is no company-specific news to support the drop in the price.

