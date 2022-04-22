tiprankstipranks
NewsSmart PortfolioTVNotifications
TOOLS
My Portfolio
My Watchlist
Earnings Calendar
Stock Screener
Penny Stocks
Top Stocks
TipRanksTV
New
STOCKS
BABA
AAPL
NIO
AMZN
AMC
TSLA
NVDA
ADVANCED RESEARCH
TipRanks Premium
Invest Like a Pro with Unique Data & Simplifed ToolsTry Now
Smart Score Stocks
Analysts' Hot Stocks
Insiders' Hot Stocks
Popular
Trending Stocks
Fastest Growing Websites
New
Penny Stocks
U.S. Markets
Market Movers
Expert Center
My Experts
Top Firms
Top Wall Street Analysts
Top Financial Bloggers
Top Corporate Insiders
Popular
Top Hedge Fund Managers
Top Individual Investors
Stock Screener
Stock Comparison
Dividend Calculator
Popular
Dividend Yield Calculator
New
Daily Stock Ratings
Daily Insider Transactions
Stock ComparisonPOPULAR COMPARISONS
WallStreetBets Stocks
NFT Stocks
EV Stocks
Crypto Stocks
Dividend Stocks
Overview
My Holdings
My Performance
My Portfolio Analysis
Crowd Insights
Earnings Calendar
Dividend Calendar
Economic Calendar
New
IPO Calendar
Stock Market Holidays
Latest
Ideas & Insights
Popular
Dividend Stocks News
Penny Stocks News
FAANG Stocks News
TipRanks Labs
Crypto Stocks
About TipRanks
For Business
Careers
Become an Affiliate
Education Center
Reviews
Contact Us
Plans & Pricing
All News

These Stocks are the Biggest Pre-Market Movers on Friday

TipRanks has compiled a list of Friday’s biggest pre-market stock movements. 

Using TipRanks’ new Top Stock Gainers/Losers page, we’ve identified the top 5 pre-market stock movers, as detailed below. 

5 Biggest Movers 

Global apparel retailer The Gap, Inc. (GPS) was the biggest laggard in the pre-market trading session, declining around 12.7% at the time of writing. Negative sentiment followed the announcement of the departure of the CEO of Gap’s Old Navy division, Nancy Green. Also, the company decreased its net sales guidance for the first quarter of Fiscal 2022, citing “execution challenges” within its Old Navy business. Gap now expects a low-to mid-teens year-over-year fall in net sales. 

Meanwhile, Chinese ride-hailing giant DiDi Global, Inc. (DIDI) had surged around 6% in pre-market trading at the time of writing. The rise in price followed a more than 9% drop at yesterday’s close. Heightened uncertainty surrounding the company after facing opposition from Chinese Government officials over proposed penalties by the Cyberspace Administration of China raised investor anxiety.  

Shares of aluminum producer Century Aluminum Company (CENX) were up 5.1% in the pre-market session at last watch, following an 11.6% fall at Thursday’s close. Though there is no fundamental news to explain the trading frenzy, it seems that expectations about the upcoming earnings release (to be reported on April 28) are making some noise. 

Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (ISRG) had lost around 5% in pre-market trading at last glance despite upbeat first-quarter 2022 results, which surpassed analysts’ expectations for both earnings and revenues. The manufacturer of robotic-assisted products to improve clinical results for patients through minimally invasive surgery recorded a lower quarterly gross margin, impacted by elevated logistics costs and manufacturing inefficiencies. 

Switzerland-headquartered Logitech International S.A. (LOGI) rounded off the list. Shares of the manufacturer of computer peripherals and software plunged 4.7% and look set to open around $66.80. There is no company-specific news to support the drop in the price. 

Discover new investment ideas with data you can trust 

Read full Disclaimer & Disclosure