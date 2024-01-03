Unum Group upgraded to Overweight from Neutral at JPMorgan

JPMorgan analyst Jimmy Bhullar upgraded Unum Group to Overweight from Neutral with an unchanged price target of $55. The analyst’s bullish view reflects Unum’s “leading position” in the group benefits margins, a positive outlook for trends in the company’s ongoing business, and the stock’s discounted valuation. The firm expects an acceleration of share repurchases and sees a reduced likelihood of long-term care reserve charges in the near term.

